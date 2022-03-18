Central boys aim for more

A year ago, the Little Rock Central boys soccer team was on pace to achieve new feats.

Two years prior, the Tigers had been near rock bottom record-wise, finishing 1-19-1 and going 0-14 in conference play. In a covid-19-shortened 2020, they went 3-0, outscoring their opponents 29-4 in three matches.

But the 2021 season allowed Central to become fully realized, as the Tigers went 14-5-2, 10-3-2 in the 6A-Central, good enough for third in the conference. Mired in a near decade-long drought of playoff wins, Central came up short with a 3-0 loss to Fayetteville in the first round of last year's Class 6A state tournament.

Now, with a senior-laden roster, first-year Central Coach Steven Laster said his team expects to do much more than break that drought.

"Our goal is to get further than that, actually," Laster said. "So yeah, winning the first round would be good. Keeping our heads together while we're playing would be good. And that's really what Coach [Andrew] Cates helped with last year, was helping the mindset of guys who had not had success in school ball, as a team, get their mind right."

For the previous two seasons, Cates had been the program's head coach, with Laster an assistant. Although this is Laster's first year in his current stint, it's not the first time he's been the Tigers' head coach. He was last head coach when this year's seniors were freshmen, he said.

As a unit, the Tigers roster has 15 seniors, and Laster said his team has a team-first attitude more than many others he has coached.

"They have no ego," Laster said. "They are easily one of the better teams I've had to coach ... in terms of their unity and their mindset with one another, and with me as a coach. It's really why I'm more upbeat about this than, say, some other teams I've coached that may be more talented or had individuals that were incredibly talented, but carried along sour egos sometimes."

Heading into a match against Fort Smith Northside on Thursday, the Tigers are 4-1 this season. They hold victories over North Little Rock, White Hall and Little Rock Christian.

CLASS 3A

Last year's title teams still on top

In last year's soccer state championships, Green Forest and Harding Academy were the only schools to have their boys and girls teams compete in both title games.

The schools split state titles, as Green Forest beat Harding Academy 2-0 for the Class 3A boys crown, and Harding Academy beat Green Forest 6-2 in the 3A girls final.

According to Harding Academy boys Coach Caleb Hall, the Arkansas Activities Association is expected to rotate playoff seeding that would likely have the Wildcats and Tigers face off in the semifinals should they meet in this year's postseason. Still, it wouldn't shock Hall or Green Forest Coach Eric Perez if the two teams in this year's postseason, both said this week.

Neither Harding Academy girls Coach Angie Harlow nor Green Forest Coach Ashley Wilson explicitly acknowledged a possible postseason rematch, but both said their teams are well-equipped to make another run at a title.

So far this season, Harding Academy's boys team was 2-0 heading into a match with Valley View on Thursday, and Green Forest's boys squad is 4-2. On the girls side the Wildcats are 2-0 and the Tigers are 4-1.

PULASKI ACADEMY GIRLS

Undefeated streak

After grabbing its first state title under Coach Chris Owen -- doing so without recording a loss -- the Pulaski Academy girls have kept their undefeated streak rolling this season.

The Bruins are 5-0 heading into tonight's game against eStem after finishing 19-0-2 last season. Even with the Bruins going 24-0-2 in their past 26 games, Owen acknowledged the difficulties of going on back-to-back title runs.

"The message, really, that we've been trying to get to everybody is that it's a new season, [and] we have to start again," Owen said. "I think it's always harder to win it again for various reasons."

Last year's Bruins roster included 13 freshmen, according to Owen, and this year's team is similarly young, with 12 underclassmen.

"Obviously, that group of freshmen [is] a year older, and having that experience will help for sure," Owen said.