COLLEGE SOFTBALL No. 10 Arkansas opens SEC play at No. 14 Tennessee

At a glance

No. 12 Arkansas at No. 15 Tennessee

WHEN Today-Sunday

WHERE Sherri Parker Lee Stadium, Knoxville, Tenn.

SCHEDULE All times Central 5 p.m. today; Noon Saturday; 12:30 p.m. Sunday

INTERNET SEC Network-Plus

RECORDS Arkansas 17-4 (0-0); Tennessee 19-6 (2-0)

BETWEEN THE LINES The Lady Volunteers swept a doubleheader from Missouri to open SEC play last weekend, then defeated Memphis 8-4 in the Midstate Classic on Tuesday … The Razorbacks open league play on the road today on a nine-game winning streak.

The University of Arkansas softball team appears ready for SEC play.

The No. 12 Razorbacks enter league play riding a nine-game winning streak, carried by one of the hottest offenses in the country. Redshirt senior Mary Haff is on a roll, too, after tossing the first solo perfect game in school history in her last start.

Arkansas (17-4) opens SEC play on the road for a three-game series at No. 15 Tennessee (19-6, 2-0 SEC). The first game is slated for 5 p.m. Central today in Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville.

Arkansas Coach Courtney Deifel said the team has made great progress since the opening weekend in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, but she believes there's plenty more left to come.

"I like where we're at, and I think they like where we're at, more importantly," Deifel said. "I think they are playing with a lot of confidence. I think they're playing with a lot of belief in themselves and their teammates, and that's the best place to be, so I think we're in a really good spot."

First baseman Danielle Gibson and third baseman Hannah Gammill have been a potent 1-2 punch for the Razorbacks, but others are joining in. Gammill, a sophomore from Beebe, earned SEC Player of the Week honors after going 6 for 6 with 3 home runs, a double, 7 RBI and 8 runs scored in 3 games. Gammill's .648 on-base percentage ranks second in NCAA Division I, while her .500 batting average and 10 home runs are among the top 10.

Gibson is hitting .525, which ranks third in the country. Others, like catcher Taylor Ellsworth have warmed up, too. The graduate transfer from the University of Texas has 11 doubles, which is tied for third in the NCAA.

As a team, the Razorbacks rank second in Division I, averaging 8.52 runs per game, third in on-base percentage (.462), third in slugging percentage (.656), fifth in home runs per game (1.81) and sixth in team batting average (.364).

Tennessee is also red-hot, having won 10 straight including two wins over Missouri last weekend to begin SEC play. Tennessee and Arkansas didn't meet in the regular season last year, but the Lady Vols edged the Razorbacks and Haff 1-0 in the SEC Tournament.

Haff (6-2), who also earned SEC co-Pitcher of the Week, etched her name in program history by retiring 21 straight batters in a 6-0 Arkansas win over Maryland on Friday. She struck out 14.

Haff also is working on a string of 27 consecutive batters retired, since she also got the final six hitters in relief to get the win against Liberty last Thursday.

She acknowledged the anxiety level went up later in the game, especially when the idea of a perfect game entered her mind.

"I know how rare perfect games are, especially seven innings" said Haff, a National Fastpitch Coaches Association first-team All American and SEC co-Pitcher of the Year last season. "So I was never really focused on that, more just the no-hitters. But when it got to the last inning I was like, 'Wow, I could actually throw a perfect game here.' "