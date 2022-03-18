UAM professor elected to board

Seungyeon Lee, Ph.D, associate professor of psychology at the University of Arkansas at Monticello was elected to a three-year term as president on the board of directors of the Southwestern Psychological Association (SWPA.)

Lee joined the UAM School of Social and Behavioral Science faculty in 2014. She earned a Doctor of Philosophy in educational psychology degree from the University of Kansas.

"I really would like to take this opportunity to thank all who took the time to support me during the SWPA election process," Lee said in a news release.

"It is tremendously exciting and a great honor to serve as president of students, long-term friends and esteemed colleagues. This position is not only an honor but also a chance to reflect on what psychology has meant to me throughout my career and what I can do for psychology. The opportunity to provide leadership to this field that I love so much is truly humbling," Lee said.

Founded in 1954, the SWPA is the official American Psychological Association (APA) affiliate for the southwestern region of the United States. The region includes Arizona, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

UAPB in contest for Home Depot grant

Student leaders at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff are rallying for a top spot in the annual Home Depot Retool Your School Grant Program competition. UAPB could win a campus improvement grant worth between $20,000 and $75,000. This program encourages and recognizes innovative campus improvement projects at accredited Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), according to a news release.

The grants are awarded based on each school's number of online votes on the Retool Your School website, https://retoolyourschool.com/vote/ and by counting the use of the hashtag #RYSUAPB on Instagram and Twitter posts.

Retool Your School voting ends at 10:59 p.m. March 27. The community can help UAPB win by voting daily and by using the hashtag #RYSUAPB on all their Twitter and Instagram posts. On the Retool Your School website, UAPB is in Cluster 2.

"RYSUAPB is a campaign that will help us create a better living experience for our first-year students," SGA President Leon Jones said. "I am excited that students chose this year's campaign project and that we have been active in the planning and execution."

Innovation and creativity are underway with campus voting parties, QR codes, promotional buttons, and student-inspired graphics.

"Retool Your School is more than a program grant. It's an opportunity to showcase the positive power and reach of our UAPB students," said George Cotton, UAPB vice chancellor, institutional advancement.

UAPB student leaders partner with faculty, staff, alumni, students, and the community to keep the momentum going.

"The Home Depot Retool Your School Campaign is a phenomenal way to pull the campus and its stakeholders together around key projects for the university," said Braque Talley, Ph.D., Vice Chancellor Enrollment Management & Student Success. "I am excited about this year's participation as it has the opportunity to make our campus more attractive to students. Vote, Vote, Vote!"

Local team among Coding winners

A Star City High School team is among 17 advancing to the sixth annual All-State Coding Competition on April 30. Members are Reid Dutton, Tony Chen, and James West, who were sponsored by Amy Dreher, according to a news release.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas Department of Education announced the 17 teams Wednesday. The All-Region Coding Competition was a digital event that took place on Feb. 2.

Summit Soundz to present concert

The Summit Soundz Celebration Band will present a spring concert at 6 p.m. March 26 in the worship center of Summit Baptist Church, 901 Ridgway Road. The program will include the American classic: "Shenandoah" as well as the Dixieland arrangement of "Just A Closer Walk With Thee," according to a news release.

"The program has many different styles of American composed music," said Lewis Hinkle, Summit's worship pastor. "Plan to attend and bring your family and friends! You will enjoy the 'Americana' theme."

The concert is free to the public but a freewill offering will be accepted to help establish a scholarship fund to help students pay for summer band camps and private lessons.