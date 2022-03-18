Crash kills driver in Lonoke County

One person died and another was injured in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening on Arkansas 319 in rural Lonoke County, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary report.

Donna Castleberry, 32, of Austin, was killed shortly before 5:30 p.m. when she lost control of the 1999 GMC she was driving west on Arkansas 319.

The vehicle crossed the centerline and left the road, striking a tree and flipping onto the passenger side.

Castleberry was trapped in the vehicle with fatal injuries, and a passenger, Kenny Weeks, 46, of Austin, was ejected from the vehicle and injured.

The weather was clear at the time of the crash and the road was dry, a state trooper investigating the incident wrote in the report.