Dennis remembered for keeping human touch as Washington County sheriff

FAYETTEVILLE -- Bud Dennis moved his office forward as Washington County sheriff in the 1980s, but he remained a link to a simpler time.

"We've grown so much, it may be hard for people to realize it," Jay Cantrell, chief deputy with the Sheriff's Office, said Thursday. "He may not have been Sheriff Andy, but we were a lot more like Mayberry in those days than we are now."

Dennis, 85, of Winslow died Saturday in Little Rock.

Cantrell was hired at the Sheriff's Office in July 1981, which was during Dennis' first term as sheriff. Dennis held the position until he retired at the end of 1990.

Cantrell said Dennis, who was born and raised in southern Washington County, operated the Sheriff's Office as more of a service for people in the county rather than a law enforcement agency.

"He always put service to others above himself," Cantrell said. "I almost never saw him wearing a gun. He sometimes had one with him, but he would also sometimes forget where he'd put it."

Cantrell said he does remember Dennis carrying a handgun during a manhunt in the county after the West Fork police chief had been shot during a robbery, but other times he only realized he didn't have one when he came to a moment he might have needed one.

"He and Bill Brooks were in a pursuit one time," Cantrell said. "The suspect they were chasing finally ended up in a ditch and when they went to get out of the car they realized neither one of them had a gun. They were in Bud's car, and he didn't have one in the car either. Fortunately, someone came up behind them who had one and they took the guy into custody."

"That was just Bud's style," Cantrell said. "He was larger than life. He was a big man, and he always had that infectious smile. He'd always ask how you were doing, and when you'd ask him, he'd say, 'Just about right.'"

Doyle Baker knew Dennis from childhood. Baker said they first met as rivals on the basketball court going through school. The two became close and remained friends.

Baker was principal at West Fork High School for 25 years and superintendent of schools for another four years before retiring. He said Dennis attended basketball games at the schools when his own children were playing and continued attending games up until a few months ago.

"After the kids got out of school we kept going to games together," Baker said. "We had one spot in the gym where we always sat. We probably did that for 40 years."

Baker said Dennis spent most of his time after retiring as sheriff farming and raising cattle.

"That was what he always wanted to do," Baker said. "He was a great person with a good personality and a big heart. His heart was really too big for his own good sometimes."

Cantrell said Dennis never changed from the person he was growing up in rural Washington County. He recognized the changing times and adapted the workings of the Sheriff's Office to new technology and a growing region, including overseeing the move from a 33-bed "dungeon" of a jail in the basement of the old Armory Building in downtown Fayetteville to an 88-bed jail on College Avenue that was in use from 1988 until the current jail opened in 2005.

"He knew everybody in the county," Cantrell said of Dennis. "He knew your family. He knew what kind of cattle they had. He knew how everybody was doing."

Maj. Randall Denzer, who oversees the jail for the Sheriff's Office, was hired by Dennis on the same day as Cantrell in 1981. Denzer agreed Dennis kept the office growing but also tempered law enforcement with a human touch. He said deputies were expected to do the same.

"We were more peace officers than we were law enforcement officers," Denzer said. "That was his approach. We went out to help people, and we got things done. It didn't matter if it meant helping to build a fence and round up stray cattle, that's what you did. He never told us we had to write tickets or make arrests. There were always different ways to do things, and he left that to us."