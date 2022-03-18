Drugs net 9 years of prison time for Springdale man

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Springdale man was sentenced Wednesday to a little more than 9 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Detectives with the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force were investigating Kenneth Wayne Efurd, 42, for drug trafficking in October 2020, according to court documents.

On Oct. 22, 2020, detectives searched Efurd's residence and found a black bag that contained about 118 grams of methamphetamine, 1.5 grams of heroin, five doses of LSD, a digital scale, $2,127 in cash and drug paraphernalia.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks sentenced Efurd to 110 months.