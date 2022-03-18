Early on, Hurricane get settled

Jonesboro lost a lot of talent off last season's Class 5A state runner-up team, and that left Coach Mark Dobson in the kind of predicament that many of his contemporaries would probably love to be in.

The Golden Hurricane skipper had to replace four all-state players with others who'll almost certainly be in line to win the same honors this year. For Dobson, it's a good problem to have.

"We knew we had some more players coming, but we wondered how long it would take us to gel a little bit," Dobson said. "We had to figure out what their roles were, and things like that. But all in all, it's coming along pretty good."

Things have been very good for Jonesboro (6-2, 2-0 5A-East), which has won three games in a row and is coming off a two-game sweep of West Memphis on Tuesday where they outscored the Blue Devils 30-3. And the continuity that Dobson had concerns about hasn't been much of a concern at all. Some of that can be attributed to the leadership that the Golden Hurricane welcomed back from last season.

Seniors Ty Rhoades, a University of Arkansas at Little Rock commit, and University of Arkansas signee Josh Hyneman are just two regulars who've helped drive Jonesboro. Those two accounted for a combined 12 RBI in the blowouts over West Memphis.

"They've all done a great job so far," Dobson explained. "I really wasn't worried about positions so much, it was moreso about where the pieces fit. We've taken Rhoades, who was our third baseman, and he's now doing a lot of catching.

"We had a little bit of problem solving to figure out, but some people have stepped up. I actually think the surprise for me is literally how smooth it's gone. We've seen some good pitching and battled against it, which is good for us because we're going to run into it during conference play. So the questions we had, I feel like we answered them seven, eight games into the season."

BRYANT BASEBALL

A stinging start

There have been times when Bryant Coach Travis Queck has loved what's he witnessed out of his Hornets. And then, there have been moments where he's left shaking his head after seeing some of the mistakes his group has made.

That inconsistency has left Bryant (3-5, 0-1 6A-Central) in an uncommon spot.

"We've got to find our identity and find out what we're good at because we're struggling out of the gate," Queck said. "I'm disappointed, but not in our kids. Just understanding and paying attention to details, and attacking that every day. That's something that we've got to get back to, and it's something that we're going to keep plugging away at."

The Hornets recently went through a four-game losing streak, which was their longest skid since dropping three consecutive contests during the 2017 season. The majority of those outings were against out-of-state teams, but regardless of who they've lost to, Queck didn't hesitate when describing his team's biggest problem.

Pitching has rarely been an issue for Bryant, and it's got plenty of it this year, especially with Turner Seelinger, a Crowder (Mo.) Junior College commit, and Purdue pledge Kade Ruffner in tow. Hitting, however, has been a different story.

"We haven't swung it," he explained. "We haven't been consistent at the dish, haven't had very competitive at-bats, and that's really put pressure on our pitching staff and defense. A lot of it's a confidence factor, but the bottom line is that it comes down to execution.

"We've got the arms, but they're backs are against the wall when we're not able to produce on the offensive side of things."

It doesn't get any easier for Bryant. The Hornets will face Bentonville West today before heading to Gulf Shores, Ala., for a tournament over spring break.

"These guys are working hard," Queck said. "They don't like where they're at, and I've got to do a better of instructing and teaching things. But we've got to toughen up, put the boots on and go to work. We're always going to see everybody's best, and we're used to that."

NORTH LITTLE ROCK SOFTBALL

'Cats blending well

Youth is definitely being served for North Little Rock, and that's not a bad thing at all.

The Lady Charging Wildcats (3-0, 1-0 6A-Central), who returned all but one player from last season, have six freshmen this year, with four of them starting. But according to head coach Courtney Clark, it's about as good as it gets because she's got the right mix that could lead her team back to the state title game.

"We've got some young ones and we've got some juniors that got some varsity time last year to go along with these veteran seniors that want to make a statement," Clark said. "I'll play 11 or 12 kids a night, which is a lot, but they can play a lot of different positions. I've finally got depth in the circle finally behind Amelia Gassman. So things are looking really good."

Gassman, an all-state pitcher, has gotten off to a blazing start as well. The senior smacked a three-run home run and struck out 11 during a shutout victory over perennial Class 5A-power White Hall earlier this season. All five of the seniors contribute, Clark said, but their load isn't nearly as heavy because of what her other players are able to do.

Aubree Kimmons, Yasmin Sandoval, Londyn Dempster and Adrianna Motten are among the ninth graders who are regulars, particularly because of their versatility. It doesn't stop with that quartet, but just the production they're displaying early bodes well for what could lie ahead as the season progresses.

"Our conference [is] tough, and the only concern is figuring out when we're going to completely gel and buy in," Clark said. "They've done a good job so far, but when everybody buys in to the idea that it's going to take all of us to win games. Conway, Bryant and Cabot all have good pitching and hitting, as do others.

"But I think the girls are kind of starting to figure things out, and when they do, they're going to be tough."

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE BASEBALL

New beginnings

There was a sense of familiarity for Eddie Stephenson after two separate stints that totaled a 20-year stay at Baptist Prep. So it's no wonder things were a bit weird for him when he took over at Episcopal Collegiate last fall.

All it took was for a pitch to be thrown and a ball to be caught during Wildcat workouts for that odd feeling to go away – somewhat.

"Really I was a part of building that program over at Baptist," said Stephenson, who led Baptist Prep to a conference and regional championship last season despite having just 10 players. "My girls grew up there and are actually still in school there. It really was a weird deal because I wasn't looking to go anywhere, and I really thought that's where I'd finish, almost as a lifer over there.

"But God had a different plan, and it's worked out really good here at Episcopal."

The Wildcats (2-3, 1-1 3A-6) have 13 players, only one of whom is a senior, but Stephenson said he's seen a lot of good out of the group. Episcopal Collegiate has led in each of its three losses (Mayflower, Little Rock Central, Central Arkansas Christian) while outscoring Benton Harmony Grove and Palestine-Wheatley by a combined 26-15. He noted that his starting pitching has been steady, and he expects it to pick up, especially since Drew Grumbles joined after basketball season ended.

Stephenson also mentioned his team's overall hitting has been pleasant surprise, and that has him optimistic about their chances to make a deep postseason run. Still, just the fact that he's back roaming a dugout has been invigorating.

"These guys have been sponges," he said. "They're wanting to learn, and it's been a little bit of an energy boost for me to be honest. We had such a routine over at Baptist, and it was the same every year because that's how I had the process set up. The kids maybe felt a little bit of that, too, and I'm sure they're doing different stuff over there with [Baptist Prep] Coach [Cody] Perrin that's new and exciting to them.

"And it's kind of been that way for me here. For these kids, everything is new to them. They haven't heard it before, all the processes, and that's been a real boost because they're excited every day in practice.

EXTRA BASE

Sylvan Hills baseball Coach Denny Tipton picked up victory No. 501 on Wednesday when the Bears beat Little Rock Christian 4-3 in the second game of a doubleheader Wednesday. Tipton, now in his 25th season with the program, won his 500th game on March 9 when Sylvan Hills beat Central Arkansas Christian 15-4. The Bears are looking to win their first state title since 2018.