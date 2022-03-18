Entergy Arkansas customers facing 7.5% rate increase

Entergy Arkansas told the Arkansas Public Service Commission this week that it will be increasing electric rates because of a rise in the price of natural gas.

Entergy estimates the average residential customer who uses 1,000 kilowatt hours per month will see a total bill increase of 7.5%, or roughly $8.

In a news release, Entergy said it will increase its Energy Cost Recovery (ECR) rate on April 1 from $0.00959 per kilowatt hour to $0.01785 per kWh, or from the current rate of just under 1 cent per kWh to 1.8 cents beginning with April 2022 billing.

The ECR charges appear on the bill as “Fuel and Purchased Power Cost.” The rate is normally adjusted each spring and fluctuates depending on changes in the cost of fuel used by Entergy Arkansas to generate electricity and wholesale prices paid for additional electricity, the news release said.

The increased rate is effective through March 2023, unless an interim adjustment is needed.



