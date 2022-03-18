Fake news fact check

Salon.com ran a story on Wednesday with this headline: "Republicans blame Democrats for crime--but new data shows higher murder rates in red states."

Note the mid-sentence shift from "crime" to "murder rates." That semantic sleight of hand is no accident; it's intended to create an illusion to fool the average reader.

Murders are only 1.6 percent of all violent crimes, which are classified by the FBI as murder, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault.

There were six times more rapes than murders in 2020; 11 times more robberies; and 42 times more aggravated assaults. Of all violent crimes, murder is often the least premeditated, and frequently occurs as a crime of passion or as an unintentional escalation of another crime that is premeditated, like robbery.

The subhead is even more deceitful: "Yes, crime is up. But eight of the 10 states with the highest murder rates in 2020 voted for Donald Trump."

This is a prime example of how fake news ignores facts and distorts data to create a false narrative.

Crime is never uniform across an entire state; some areas have much higher-than-average crime rates, and some much lower. Likewise, presidential votes are never uniform across a state and vary widely from county to county.

To take the highest-altitude view for both murders and votes serves only to obscure the true view of things. Far more accurate information is gleaned by looking at voting behaviors in the highest crime areas within states. Data for both of those things (election results and crime incidents) are conveniently accessible and easily cross-tabulated.

The Salon article named Mississippi, Kentucky, Alabama, South Carolina and Arkansas as examples of states with the highest murder rates, "all of which are dominated by Republicans and won easily by Trump in 2020," it said.

But if we zoom in from the statewide view, a totally different picture emerges.

Pulaski County accounted for 89 of 310 Arkansas homicides in 2020. And even though Trump won Arkansas with 68 percent of the vote, he lost Pulaski County by 20 points. In no county was a larger percentage of presidential votes cast for the Democratic ticket than in Pulaski, where Biden got 60 percent. The mayor of Pulaski County's largest city is also a Democrat.

In other words, the area that had one out of every three murders in Arkansas is dominated by Democrats and was won easily by Biden in 2020.

It's the same song, different verse in Mississippi. Jackson reported a record-high 128 murders in 2020. Statewide, Trump won 57 percent of the vote in Mississippi. But in Hinds County, where Jackson is located, Biden got 73 percent of the vote. Jackson's mayor is also a Democrat.

The area that had 40 percent of all murders in Mississippi is dominated by Democrats and was won easily by Biden.

Over in Kentucky, Louisville also had a record year for homicides in 2020, with 170 murders. Trump clobbered Biden in the Bluegrass State, winning every county but two and cruising to a 25-point-margin victory. One of the counties he lost was Jefferson County, home to Louisville, whose mayor is also a Democrat.

The area that had more than half the murders in Kentucky is dominated by Democrats and was won easily by Biden.

Same story in Alabama, where 183 murders were committed in Jefferson County, where Birmingham is located. Jefferson County residents defied the statewide vote for Trump, going 55 percent for Biden. Birmingham's mayor is also a Democrat.

The area that had almost half the total murders in Alabama is dominated by Democrats and was won easily by Biden.

The final state callout by Salon was South Carolina, where murders in the two largest counties account for nearly 20 percent of all state killings. Those two counties both voted for Biden while Trump comfortably carried the state. The mayor of Charleston, South Carolina's largest city, is a Democrat.

The area that had one out of every five murders in South Carolina is dominated by Democrats and was won easily by Biden.

Salon's story sought to discredit blamers of Democrats with a smokescreen claim that Republican states were reporting higher murder rates.

But the reason murder rates are up in those Republican states is because of huge (and often record) increases in murders in populous cities and counties that voted for Biden and are run by Democrats.

Furthermore, none of those five states Salon named contain any of the top 10 cities with the most violent crime overall, meaning the other 98.4 percent of violent crimes that aren't murders.

In every single one of the 10 worst violent-crime cities in the U.S., residents voted solidly Democratic for Joe Biden in 2020.

In four of the 10, Biden carried the cities with 80 percent or more of the vote.

Every city except one is governed locally by a Democratic mayor.

In 2021, a dozen major U.S. cities set all-time records for homicides. In all 12, the mayor is a Democrat.

Those are the facts. Whether or not Salon ever learns them, you should.

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.