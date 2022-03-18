Fayetteville schools to start a week earlier

FAYETTEVILLE -- Students in Fayetteville Public Schools will be going back to school a week earlier this fall than initially planned.

School Board members on Thursday voted unanimously to approve an amendment to the calendar to move the start date for the 2022-23 school year from Aug. 22 to Aug. 15. The change will even out the number of days in the first and second semester and allow students to be out of school before the Memorial Day holiday, according to teacher Andrew Young, a representative of the certified personnel policy committee.

This is the third version of the calendar the committee has prepared for the upcoming school year, Young said. The first was approved last year, but the state legislature passed Act 217 requiring schools to start no earlier than the second Monday before Labor Day, which would have been Aug. 22 this year, he said.

A second calendar with the new start date was presented and approved at the February School Board meeting, although many teachers weren't entirely happy with it, he said.

Since the February board meeting, the Act has been amended to delay the new requirement until the 2023-24 school year, said Tammy Tucker, associate superintendent of administration. Prior to Act 217, the law specified school should start on the Monday of the week of Aug. 20, so the district went back to the previous requirement, she said.

Under the new calendar, students will be out of school for Thanksgiving break from Nov. 21 through Nov. 25; Christmas break from Dec. 19 through Jan. 3; and the school year will end on May 26. The fall semester will have 83 days, and the spring semester will have 95 days.

In the calendar approved in February, Thanksgiving break was the same, but Christmas break didn't begin until Dec. 21 and the school year was scheduled to end on June 2. The fall semester would have had 81 days, and the spring semester would have had 97 days.

It's important for the two semesters to have a relatively equal number of days, especially for teachers planning courses at the middle and high school level, Young said.

School Board member Megan Tullock said she would like to see more parent feedback on priorities for the district calendar. In future parent surveys, she suggested asking parents whether they would prefer for school to start later in the fall, for students to have longer breaks throughout the year, or to get out of school earlier in the spring.

In other business, School Board members heard proposed updates to policies for personnel, students, the School Board and community relations.

Changes to the School Board policy will limit citizen participation in board meetings to residents of the Fayetteville School District, parents and guardians of students, and staff members, according to Mary Claire Hyatt, district general counsel. The policy would also limit public comments to one period of time at the beginning of the meeting rather than before each agenda item, she said.

The proposed policy would also required community members to notify the district 24 hours before regularly scheduled board meetings if they wish to comment and 20 minutes before special meetings. The citizen participation form will be posted on the district website and available by contacting the communications department.

School Board member Keaton Smith asked if Fayetteville business owners should be included in the list of people allowed to comment at meetings. Board member Tim Hudson said that business owners who don't reside in the city aren't allowed to vote in School Board or millage elections.

Tullock pointed out that anyone in the general public will still be able to address the board through email.

While the district has had a few heated board meetings, it has not had a problem with people from outside the district commenting during meetings, spokesman Alan Wilbourn said.

The policies will be voted on at the April School Board meeting.