Pine Bluff firefighters contained a midday fire inside a grain bin at the Tyson Foods Feed Mill on Emmett Sanders Road on Thursday.

Fire Chief Shauwn Howell said no injuries resulted from the fire, which did not spread to the outside of the bin. Howell said the bin was filled with water until the fire was contained, and a trap door at the bottom of the bin was opened to release the water.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, Howell said.