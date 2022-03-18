Former state Senate candidate acquitted on appeal

FAYETTEVILLE -- Derek Van Voast, a former candidate for the Democratic nomination for state Senate District 7, was acquitted on appeal Thursday of two misdemeanor convictions from Springdale District Court.

Van Voast, 41, of Springdale, was convicted June 10 of endangering the welfare of a minor in the third degree and second-degree assault, according to circuit court records. Both are misdemeanors.

The charges stemmed from a Dec. 10, 2021, incident between Van Voast and his teen son at Van Voast's home.

Prosecutors charged Van Voast grabbed the boy and threw him off a bed and onto the floor. Van Voast said he was charged because he was yelling at his child.

Police responded but didn't arrest or cite Van Voast at the time.

Van Voast was charged in the case Feb. 3.

On Thursday, a Washington County Circuit Court jury hearing Van Voast's appeal found there was reasonable doubt as to Van Voast's guilt on the charges.

Van Voast was convicted April 15 2013, of misdemeanor domestic battery in the third degree. He also was convicted of misdemeanor domestic assault in the third degree on Sept. 24, 2008.

Both of the previous cases were heard in Springdale District Court.

Van Voast was a candidate earlier this year in a special primary election for the Senate seat which was vacated when Sen. Lance Eads, R-Springdale, resigned Oct. 28 to take a lobbying job. Van Voast lost to Lisa Parks of Tontitown in the Democratic primary on Dec. 14.

Colby Fulfer, a Republican, then defeated Parks by 34 votes in the Feb. 8 special election, Fulfer will serve in the post until January.