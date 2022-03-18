Garland County deputy shoots, injures suspect in Friday morning arrest

A man was shot and injured by a Garland County sheriff’s deputy in Hot Springs on Friday morning after his vehicle collided with two police cars while he was trying to evade capture, according to an Arkansas State Police news release.

Deputies were trying to arrest two Hot Springs men — Steven Tucker, 32, and Keldrick Evans, 31. Deputies said they spotted the two men leaving a residence on Lakeland Drive, near Lake Hamilton in south Hot Springs, in a vehicle with a stolen license plate.

Police pursued the two north to Central Avenue and Trivista Street, near Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, where a second deputy tried to block Tucker's path with his patrol vehicle, according to state police.

The suspects' vehicle rammed the patrol car on Central Avenue. A state trooper's vehicle struck the suspects' vehicle at nearly the same time.

State police said the impact of the crash caused the suspects to lose control of the vehicle, then strike a third sheriff's deputy. That deputy was the one who fired at the driver, identified as Tucker.

Tucker's wound was not life-threatening wound, the release states.

State police said that Evans exited the vehicle and was arrested without incident, but that Tucker had to be restrained before he was taken into custody.

Deputies are still taking inventory of Tucker's vehicle, but there was no indication that the two men were armed, Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said.

The trooper who hit Tucker's vehicle, causing it to spin out, was not injured, and the patrol vehicle seemed to have suffered minimal damage, Sadler said.

Arkansas State Police agents will investigate the incident, by request, to see if the police shooting was within Arkansas laws. They will submit their findings to the Garland County prosecutor. Garland County sheriff's deputies are in charge of the investigation into the two suspects.

Evans had an outstanding parole violation warrant. Tucker has been charged with felony fleeing and aggravated assault. Sadler could not say Friday whether Tucker had any prior criminal record before Friday's incident.