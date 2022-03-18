Gentry council OKs final plats for subdivisions

GENTRY -- The Gentry City Council approved final plats for three subdivisions and heard updates on city projects March 7.

Approved by ordinances were final plats for the Bishop Subdivision and Sunset Ridge Phase 5, on the east side of Gentry, and Phase 4 of the Pioneer Woods Subdivision on the east side of Commanche (south of the fire station).

By resolution, the council authorized adding city employee Marissa Pair as a signatory to the city bank accounts. All city checks require dual signatures, Mayor Kevin Johnston explained, and a fourth person authorized to sign checks could be needed in the event more than one signatory is unavailable.

Johnston reported stones were being replaced at the splash pad and work was nearing completion, pending the weather.

Justin Spafford, of Flintco, said his crews were working on punch list items and trails and wrapping up work on the sports complex on the north side of the city. He said Flintco was able to upgrade the screening and add pads and netting in the dugout areas with money left over in the project.

Larry Gregory, of Garver, said he anticipated most of the construction to be complete on the city's new water tower along Y-City Road by the end of the month and would then start working on punch list items to wrap up the project.

Johnston reported cleanup at 117 N. Smith was progressing, with a new owner of the property. He said the former owner was removing some items from the property and then the buildings would be removed and the property cleanup would be completed by the new owner.

Janie Parks, director of the Gentry Chamber of Commerce and of the Gentry United Way, told the council the time for the Easter Egg Hunt on April 16 had been moved from 2 p.m. to 1 p.m. in the city park.

She also reported that the annual Chamber Awards Banquet would be held in early April and said more details would be released soon.

Parks said the Gentry Neighbors for Neighbors program had recently been able to help 21 local residents get caught up on their city water bills.