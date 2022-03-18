German rules end as cases surge





BERLIN -- The German government on Thursday defended its decision to let many pandemic restrictions expire at the weekend, even as the country hit a new record high for newly confirmed cases.

Germany's disease control agency reported 294,931 new cases in the past 24 hours. The Robert Koch Institute said there have been a further 278 covid-related deaths, taking the overall toll since the start of the pandemic to 126,420.

"We are now entering a new phase of the pandemic in which we, like almost all of our neighboring countries, can do without most of the protective measures," Chancellor Olaf Scholz said after a meeting with Germany's 16 state governors.

The decision to end many pandemic restrictions on Sunday, including the requirements to wear masks in public settings and limit spectators in stadiums, was criticized by the states, who can still introduce their own restrictions in virus hotspots going forward.

Germany's powerful industry lobby group BDI had also warned against a "generous" lifting of measures, saying it would be irresponsible in light of the current surge in infections.

Experts say mobility data show people are increasingly meeting others, facilitating the spread of the virus. The surge is also fueled by the highly transmissible omicron subvariant known as BA.2 that now makes up more than half of all cases in Germany.

Meanwhile, German lawmakers debated proposals for a general covid-19 vaccine mandate for all adults, which Scholz has backed. Opponents of the measure have suggested mandatory vaccination only for people over 50, while others reject the idea altogether.

A final decision on making vaccinations compulsory isn't expected for several weeks.

S. KOREA SURGE

In another part of the world, officials in South Korea tried to calm public fears amid concerns about a faltering pandemic response as daily cases and deaths reached record highs Thursday.

The 429 deaths reported in the latest 24 hours were nearly 140 more than the previous one-day record set on Tuesday. Fatalities may further rise in coming weeks considering the intervals between infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

The 621,266 new coronavirus cases diagnosed by health workers were also a record daily jump, shattering Wednesday's previous high of 400,624. That pushed the national caseload to over 8.2 million, with more than 7.4 million cases added since the start of February.

















Some experts criticize the government for sending the wrong message to the public by easing social distancing restrictions and effectively communicating that omicron is mild.

Officials in recent briefings have said omicron is no more deadly than seasonal influenza for vaccinated people and less dangerous than the delta strain that hit the country hard in December and early January.

While 1,159 virus patients were in serious or critical conditions as of Thursday, government officials said the medical response remains stable following efforts to expand resources since the delta outbreak, which has brought the number of covid-19 intensive care units to 2,800.

That's likely close to the maximum number of ICUs that can be squeezed out of South Korea's hospital system, which could possibly buckle if the number of serious covid-19 cases reaches 1,800, said Jaehun Jung, a professor at Gachon University College of Medicine in Incheon.

Jung's analysis of recent data shows that the number of ICUs being used at hospitals tends to be 50% higher than the daily number of seriously ill covid-19 patients announced by the government.

"Our toughest moment will likely come in late March or early April," said Jung. "One encouraging sign that the growth in serious illnesses has been actually slower than expected, which possibly shows the effectiveness of oral antiviral treatments," such as Pfizer's Paxlovid pills, he said.

Lee Sang-won, a senior Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency official, said during a briefing that health authorities feel "apologetic" over the explosion of omicron cases that has been bigger than they expected. He said around 70,000 of the new cases reported Thursday were infections that were mistakenly omitted from Wednesday's tally, and that the real daily increase would be around 550,000.

Lee said the country's recently revamped testing regime, now centered around rapid antigen tests to save laboratory tests for high-risk groups, is contributing to the rise in daily cases by casting a broader net to detect infections among the population.

He added that BA.2 also seems to be driving up infections. About 26% of the country's recent cases have been linked to BA.2, up from around 17% last month, Lee said.

CHINA REOPENINGS

Companies in Shenzhen, a major Chinese business center, will be allowed to reopen while efforts to contain coronavirus outbreaks progress, the government said Thursday, following a citywide shutdown that hurt financial markets.

Testing of everyone in the city of 17.5 million people is "progressing smoothly," said a deputy mayor, Huang Qiang. He said 71 new cases were found in the 24 hours through midnight Wednesday.

China's case numbers in its latest wave of outbreaks in areas throughout the country are relatively low. But authorities are enforcing a "zero tolerance" strategy that has temporarily shut down major cities to find isolate every infected person.

"We will organize enterprises to return to work," Huang said.

A meeting Thursday of leaders of the ruling Communist Party "stressed the need to maintain normal production" but said disease control work should be "carried out strictly," state TV reported on its evening news.

"We should accelerate the reform of the disease control system," the party leaders were cited as saying at the meeting.

Information for this article was contributed by Kim Tong-Hyung and Joe McDonald of The Associated Press.









Gallery: Coronavirus scenes, 3-17-2022







