Gravette mayor suggests man contact Planning Department about finding solution to road issue

GRAVETTE -- Shawn Hodge, a resident at 12901 Moore Lane in Hiwasse, spoke March 10 to City Council members during the Committee of the Whole meeting.

Hodge said his road is in disrepair and asked how to go about getting it graded. Hodge was under the impression that, since it had been annexed into the city, the road would be maintained by the city.

Mayor Kurt Maddox said that Moore Lane is a private road and not built to city code. Therefore, the city would do no maintenance on the road unless it is brought up to code, including 50-foot easements and proper curbs and drainage, he said. He suggested Hodge contact the Planning Commission to discuss a possible solution.

Reports were heard from several department heads. Police chief Chuck Skaggs thanked council members for approving the city hall renovation and providing the new Police Department facilities. He reported hiring two new officers, a young woman who will soon go to the police academy for training and become the department's first full-time female officer, and Travis Grant, a former part-time Gravette officer.

David Keck, community development director, reported the subdivision on Dallas Street is progressing nicely and new home construction is expected to begin in Jenna Estates subdivision soon. Two new homes are being built on Second Avenue and others are going up on several vacant lots in town. He said he is working with the state to finalize plans for the walking trail to Pop Allum Park so it can go out to bid. When asked about the status of sidewalks behind the school, Mallory Weaver spoke up and said the city has submitted a request for authorization to bid.

Karen Benson, library director, reported patron visits and checkouts were down in February, but the library was closed five days during the month because of inclement weather. She said the library has received its second installment of American Rescue Plan funds and she plans to purchase a book repair machine and use the rest for literacy materials. The library held its second annual Blind Date With a Book in February and will host the Crystal Bridges CB to You mobile art lab in May.

Fire chief David Orr reported his department has responded to more than 160 calls so far in 2022. He reported a new tanker truck, which holds 3,000 gallons of water and is capable of pumping 1,000 gallons a minute, has been received and is being housed at the Hiwasse fire station. Also, a new ambulance had been put into service just that morning and was on display for tours during the city hall open house.

Tim Dewitt, Streets and Parks Department head, reported new playground equipment, which will have new features and be safer, is coming soon for Kindley Park, He said the city's new backhoe should be delivered within the next two weeks.