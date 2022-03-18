Gravette shows off new city hall, ambulance

GRAVETTE -- Area citizens were invited to an open house at Gravette's new city hall March 10.

The event, co-hosted by the city of Gravette and the Greater Gravette Chamber of Commerce, began at 4:30 p.m. with tours of the building. A ribbon-cutting was held at 5 p.m.

City hall offices were opened to the public in January after the building underwent several months of extensive remodeling. Several people came out and visited the various city offices, the Police Department and the council meeting chambers, where council members held their first meeting Jan. 27.

Refreshments of fresh fruit and cookies, donated by the Gravette Harps store, were served in the council chambers.

Visitors could also tour the new Gravette ambulance, which was just placed into service Thursday morning. It was parked across the street from city hall and was on display with Fire Department emergency personnel on hand to answer questions.

Westside Eagle Observer/SUSAN HOLLAND Gravette Fire Department cadet Johnny Kelly and cadet officer Dale Wallis sit in the new Gravette ambulance during the city hall open house Thursday evening, March 10. Kelly and Wallis were on hand to answer questions from citizens when the ambulance was on display and open for tours during the open house event.



Westside Eagle Observer/SUSAN HOLLAND Many area citizens came out Thursday evening, March 10, to attend open house at Gravette's new city hall and police department. Among the visitors caught conversing in the hallway to the new city council meeting room were council member Richard Carver, photographer Steve Huckreide, Chamber secretary Nicole Jowers, Chamber treasurer Sundee Hendren and Hendren's daughter Paulee.



Westside Eagle Observer/SUSAN HOLLAND A number of Gravette citizens gather as Mayor Kurt Maddox prepares to cut the ribbon for the newly renovated Gravette City Hall and Police Department. Persons pictured include city council members Richard Carver, Margo Thomas, Don Turner, Larry Weihe and Jeff Davis, city finance director Carl Rabey, community development director David Keck and city attorney David Bailey.

