Have you ever known Love?

"God is love and we should love each other" is something that has been preached for a very long time. But honestly, many people have not experienced real love in their lives. Love has been called many things throughout generations.

What is real love? We should love the Father by praising God during life's storms equally standing and cheering Go God Go!!! This life is full of Red Sea experiences, meaning that we are constantly finding ourselves surrounded by life's troubles and problems. When this happens, the only thing we can do is call on the name of Jesus Christ.

Of course, after that we must keep on praising and cheering God on. The choice to praise God throughout the season of testing takes a strong personal conviction toward the worship of God.

There are times in life when we are afraid to live as God ordained and purposed. Now fear is not a state of being or a place where God has called us to in life. For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind (2 Timothy 1:7) God has given us a spirit of excellence to live and be victorious for we are His workmanship made in His glorious image. God's love transforms us to be who He called us to be in life.

God wants us to encounter His love so He can transform us by His power. How should we love each other? You are of God, little children, and have overcome them, because He who is in you is greater than he who is in the world. They are of the world. Therefore, they speak as of the world, and the world hears them. We are of God. He who knows God hears us; he who is not of God does not hear us. By this we know the spirit of truth and the spirit of error (1 John 4:4).

Beloved, let us love one another, for love is of God; and everyone who loves is born of God and knows God. He who does not love does not know God, for God is love. In this the love of God was manifested toward us, that God has sent His only begotten Son into the world, that we might live through Him. In this is love, not that we loved God, but that He loved us and sent His Son to be the propitiation for our sins. Beloved, if God so loved us, we also ought to love one another.

What is real love? Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, and always perseveres (1 Corinthians 13:4-7).

Do you have real love in your life? Real love will take you out of the box in your actions because Jesus Christ, the Son of the Living God came and died so we may have life everlasting Do you have the mind of Christ to love? Let this mind be in you, which was also in Christ Jesus: Who, being in the form of God, thought it not robbery to be equal with God: But made himself of no reputation, and took upon him the form of a servant, and was made in the likeness of men: And being found in fashion as a man, he humbled himself, and became obedient unto death, even the death of the cross (Philippians 2:5-8).

Jesus Christ was out of the box to reach those who are lost. Are you out of the box for God's Work?

•

Anthony Armstrong is senior pastor at Unity Christian Fellowship Church at Pine Bluff.

•

Editor's note: Pastors, ministers or other writers interested in writing for this section may submit articles for consideration to shope@pbcommercial.com. Please include your phone number and the name and location of your church or ministry. Writers should have a connection to southeast Arkansas.