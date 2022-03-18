Highfill City Council approves truck purchase, ordinance that allows city to clean up properties and place liens

HIGHFILL -- Council members approved the purchase of a pickup truck for the Water Department and adopted an ordinance regulating unsightly properties within the city March 7.

The council authorized the purchase of a used 2018 Chevy Silverado 1500 four-wheel-drive pickup truck with approximately 31,000 miles on it for $45,124. It was estimated that it would cost the city under $50,000 for the truck and equipment. Though not budgeted, money for the purchase will be taken from the Water Department's savings account, which currently has a balance of $70,818.

Dustin Karhl, head of the Water Department, said the truck is needed because the department now has three employees but only two trucks, making it impossible to fully utilize all the employees if two have to ride together in one truck. Karhl also said the city had looked at several trucks and this appeared to be the best deal. He said the price of the truck was less than the suggested Carfax price of $48,750.

Michelle Rieff, Highfill's mayor, told the council that purchasing a new vehicle via the state bid process would have resulted in a long wait of at least six to nine months and probably longer.

With rules suspended, the council passed on three readings and with an emergency clause, an ordinance making provision for the city to deal with properties that continue to be in violation of city code regulating the maintenance and upkeep of properties. The ordinance makes it possible for the city to clean up such properties and place liens against the properties after giving proper notice to property owners of the violations and their obligations to remedy the violations. The ordinance will allow the city to take action to remedy code violations regarding mowing, property maintenance and health hazards.

The council passed resolutions establishing policies for water and sewer customer service, as well as procedures of the department relating to billing and customer service; and authorizing the transfer of $2,436 from the Highfill Water Revenue Fund to the Fire Equipment Fund.

Chad Bosse, the street maintenance director, asked the council what members would like to see in regard to new signs welcoming people to Highfill. He said council member Toby Lester had suggested purchasing a few larger signs to be located along Arkansas 12 and Arkansas 264.

Council member Chris Holland suggested contacting the state highway department first to see what is allowed in the highway right of ways.

Jay Williams, the city attorney, said larger signs could be put up on adjacent private properties along the highway with property owners' permissions.

Blake Webb, Highfill's police chief, reported on progress made in the remodeling of the former Methodist Church to be Highfill's new police station. He said flooring was being put in, with painting to begin soon. He said he expected the building to be ready in June or earlier.

Webb also reported that Roth Family Homes, which is developing property behind the building, was donating some land to expand the parking area at the new station. Webb also reported on the department hiring new part-time and full-time officers and said the city's K-9 and handler were in training and would be completing that soon.

The council also approved the January and February financial reports for the city.

Rieff reminded the council of the upcoming open house at the city's Community Building on March 27 from noon to 3 p.m. Area residents are invited to come and see the improvements to the Highfill Community Building/School House. Light refreshments will be served.