Home Movies

"Master" (R, 1 hour, 38 minutes, Amazon Prime Video) An elegant, stylish psychological horror drama in which three women strive to find their place at a prestigious historic New England university whose frosty elitism may disguise something more sinister. With Regina Hall, Zoe Renee, Talia Ryder, Talia Balsam, Amber Gray; written and directed by Mariama Diallo.

"The Seed" (not rated, 1 hour, 31 minutes, Shudder) A British horror comedy in which Deidre (Lucy Martin), Heather (Sophie Vavasseur) and Charlotte (Chelsea Edge) are getting some long-awaited time away together, using a forthcoming meteor shower to gather more followers for their social media channels. But what starts out as a girls' getaway in the Mojave Desert descends into a battle for survival. Written and directed by Sam Walker.

"Tethered" (not rated, 1 hour, 28 minutes, On Demand) A short horror drama in which an abandoned blind teenager living in the woods of North Carolina navigates his surroundings by tying a long rope around his waist that stays tethered to the cabin where he lives. Along with fishing, foraging, and trapping small animals for food, he survives by scrupulously following a rule: Never let go of the rope. With Jared Laufree, Alexandra Paul, Kareem Ferguson; directed by Daniel Robinette.

"The Boy Behind the Door" (not rated, 1 hour, 28 minutes, On Demand, Blu-ray, DVD) Intense and vividly crafted, this sizzling mystery thriller concerns a freaky night of terror for 12-year-old Bobby and his best friend Kevin when they are abducted on their way home from school. With Lonnie Chavis, Ezra Dewey, Kristin Bauer van Straten; written and directed by David Charbonier and Justin Powell.

"Coming 2 America" (PG-13, 1 hour, 50 minutes, Blu-ray, DVD, Amazon Prime video) A sequel to 1988 comedy "Coming to America" gamely (if not all that successfully) catches up newly crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) as they journey from the African nation of Zamunda to Queens, New York, when Akeem learns he has a son in the United States. With James Earl Jones, Jermaine Fowler, John Amos, Louie Anderson, Shari Headley, Wesley Snipes, Tracy Morgan and Leslie Jones; directed by Craig Brewer.

"Mau" (not rated, 1 hour, 17 minutes, On Demand) An enthusiastic bio-pic documentary about Canadian design visionary Bruce Mau, an engaging pioneer of transformation design who is considered by many to be one of the most creative minds working today. Written and directed by Benjamin and Jono Bergmann.

"The Missing Children" (not rated, 1 hour, 28 minutes, Topic) An unsettling true-crime documentary that investigates the Catholic Church's involvement in trafficking, neglect and suspicious deaths of babies born to unwed mothers in Ireland 40 years ago; the remains of 796 of them were found in a septic tank of a Mother and Baby home run by Catholic nuns. Directed by Tanya Stephan.

"The Last Mountain" (R, 1 hour, 47 minutes, On Demand) An emotionally gripping documentary that explores the forces that drove two mountaineers -- mother Alison Hargreaves and son Tom Ballard -- to their deaths a quarter of a century apart, and the aftermath of the tragedy as experienced by Tom's sister Kate and their father Jim. Directed by Christopher Terrill.