Homemakers club puts focus on animal shelters

The New Horizons Extension Homemakers Club heard the community service report about assisting local animal shelters.

Sarah Gwin shared the report during the monthly meeting March 14. The community service project for New Horizons EHC this year is working with Pine Bluff and White Hall animal shelters.

New Horizons members donate needed supplies for both shelters.

"On one Saturday each month, members and volunteers visit a shelter and walk, entertain, or just love on some of the animals," according to the release.

Also during the meeting, Sabrina Gwin presented the program "Protein" How much is needed and what are good sources?

People who are interested in becoming members of the New Horizons EHC or working with their community service project may call the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service at (870) 534-1033.