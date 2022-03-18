Hot-hitting ’Cats next up for Hogs

Today’s game

Kentucky at No. 4 Arkansas

WHEN 6:30 p.m.

WHERE Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville

RECORDS Kentucky 14-4, 0-0 SEC; Arkansas 13-3, 0-0

STARTING PITCHERS Kentucky RHP Cole Stupp (2-0, 7.71 ERA); Arkansas RHP Connor Noland (2-1, 3.52)

COACHES Nick Mingione (157-107 in sixth season at Kentucky and overall); Dave Van Horn (763-405 in 20th season at Arkansas, 1,084-564 in 28th season overall)

SERIES Arkansas leads 44-26

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

TV None

STREAMING ESPN3.com

SHORT HOPS Arkansas has turned 16 double plays, including a pitcher (Nick Griffin) to catcher (Dylan Leach) to first base (Kendall Diggs) one in the eighth inning Wednesday against Grambling State. With an average of 1 double play per game, the Razorbacks are tied for 13th in the nation. … The Razorbacks are 96th nationally in team batting average (.282), 25th in team earned-run average (3.13 ERA), 15th in team fielding percentage (.985) and 63rd in scoring (7.4 runs per game). … Kentucky is 12th in team batting average (.324), 164th in team ERA (5.55), 36th in team fielding percentage (.978) and 20th in scoring (9.1 rpg). … Kentucky’s Nick Mingione was the 2017 SEC and national coach of the year. … The Razorbacks and Wildcats have not met in the postseason since a 6-4 Arkansas win in the 1999 SEC Tournament at Hoover, Ala.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Kentucky*, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY Kentucky*, 6:30 p.m.

SUNDAY Kentucky*, noon

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY Off

WEDNESDAY, vs. Nebraska-Omaha#

THURSDAY Off

*SEC game

#Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

FAYETTEVILLE -- The No. 4 University of Arkansas baseball team has been well armed for its first 16 games of the season, but the Razorbacks' strong pitching staff has not faced quite the collection of bats it has seen in this weekend's conference-opening series.

Kentucky (14-4) comes to Baum-Walker Stadium for tonight's 6:30 series-opener with a .324 team batting average while scoring 9.1 runs per game to rank 20th in Division I.

The Wildcats will be up against an Arkansas pitching staff whose ERA of 3.13 ranks 25th in the nation. The Razorbacks (13-3) have won eight games in a row during a 13-game homestand after a chilly start.

"Very offensive and they're older," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said to describe the Wildcats. "They've got a lot of transfers in there. ... They're doing well. They're scoring runs and they're giving up some runs if you look at the numbers.

"Sometimes you can't go off the numbers because you don't know who's played who a lot of the time. Because I feel like we're a better hitting team than maybe our numbers show right now."

Five Kentucky regulars are hitting .300 or better, led by sizzling Chase Estep (.471, 7 HR, 21 RBI), whose average is tied for 12th in Division I.

Daniel Harris (.397, 10 RBI), Jacob Plastiak (.329, 6 HRs, 23 RBI), Hunter Jump (.319, 1, 9) and Ryan Ritter (.313, 3, 14), who has hit leadoff home runs in three of the past four games, are all off to hot starts.

Kentucky has scored in double figures in seven games, including all three games in a sweep of Western Michigan and in a 13-11 win over then-No. 8 TCU in a series the Wildcats won 2 games to 1.

"Believe me, they've already got my attention, even if they'd lost that series to TCU," Van Horn said. "They're always good."

The Wildcats, who will open SEC play away from home for the 11th time in 12 seasons, are unranked but third among others receiving votes in the USA Today coaches poll, the rankings of record for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Kentucky dropped a 20-7 decision to Indiana in its last game on Tuesday. The Hoosiers are the only common opponent for the teams, as Arkansas downed Indiana 5-2 on Feb. 25 at Round Rock, Texas.

Arkansas will send fourth-year right-hander Connor Noland (2-1, 3.52 ERA) to the mound for the fifth consecutive weekend opener. He'll be opposed by 6-2 right-hander Cole Stupp (2-0, 7.71), who has 25 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings but has a hefty 2.08 WHIP, with 28 hits and 6 walks allowed.

The Razorbacks intend to stick with the same weekend rotation they've used all season, with freshman left-hander Hagen Smith (3-1, 2.66) and sophomore right-hander Jaxon Wiggins (2-0, 4.35) set to throw the next two games. Kentucky has announced lefty Magdiel Cotto (1-0, 7.24) as its Saturday starter and has not named its Sunday starter.

Two Razorbacks will bring lengthy hitting streaks into the weekend, with designated hitter Chris Lanzilli (.375, 2, 14) on a 10-game streak, and infielder Peyton Stovall (.339, 1, 8) at nine games.

They are among the list of five Arkansas regulars hitting .300 or better along with catcher Michael Turner (.364, 4, 20), third baseman Cayden Wallace (.333, 3, 20) and outfielder Zack Gregory (.300, 1, 3).

On the injury front for Arkansas, outfielder Jace Bohrofen (.214, 5 RBI) and pitcher Issac Bracken (0-0, 4.50 ERA) are expected to miss the series. Bohrofen broke out of an early slump with a 6-for-12 stretch before running his shoulder into the outfield wall in pregame warmups last Thursday.

Van Horn said a couple of MRIs had good results for Bohrofen.

"No tears, just maybe some bruising," Van Horn said. "That's what they came up with after the MRI, and he had it read a couple of different times."

Bohrofen is likely to be on the weekend roster. But Bracken, who is dealing with a groin injury, will not be.

The teams last met May 3-5, 2019, in Lexington, Ky., with Arkansas winning 2 of 3 games. The teams split two seven-inning games on May 5, with Arkansas winning 9-1 and the Wildcats bouncing back for a 4-3 win in the series finale.

Noland started the final game of that set, allowing 4 runs in 3 1/3 innings on 6 hits and a walk.

Arkansas swept a wild three-game set the last time the teams met at Baum-Walker Stadium, also in a conference-opening series on March 16-18, 2018. The Razorbacks won 9-4, 14-2 and 16-9.