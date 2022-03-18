Hot Springs man charged in attack

A Hot Springs man was arrested Tuesday night on a felony battery charge after his wife, 74, was beaten with tree limbs.

Rex David Mann, 70, was arrested at his residence and charged with second-degree domestic battery.

As of Thursday, his bail had been set at $1,000, but he still remained in custody.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Hot Springs police Officer Landen Rossini responded to a residence regarding a physical assault.

Upon arrival, he spoke with Mann standing on the front porch. Mann stated his wife threw some tree limbs on top of him while he was watching television on his bed.

He saidd he then picked up some of the limbs and began striking his wife with them, the affidavit said. Rossini then spoke to Mann's wife who stated he struck her with the tree limbs.

The officer noted the victim had a laceration on top of her forehead "consistent with being struck by a stick," and several "raised red marks" on her back.