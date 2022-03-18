• Willie Wilson, an entrepreneur and former mayoral candidate in Chicago, gave away $200,000 worth of gasoline, but the limit was hit quickly after chaotic, Black Friday-like scenes as people lined up at the pumps overnight.

• Sandra Martin, 61, of Los Angeles is "doing alright now, now that I've got Little Man," her golden Chihuahua terrier service dog that temporarily vanished for two weeks in the commotion after Martin was hit by a car as she carried the dog.

• Cody Dylon Setzer, 29, of California was fined $2,290 and given 200 hours of community service after he and a co-worker at a California timber management company took two bear cubs from their den but later notified wildlife officials after being unable to care for the animals.

• Giovanni DeZuani, a sergeant first-class in the Tennessee National Guard, was lowered from a helicopter during a medical crew's rescue of a hiker whose illness rendered him unable to walk or even stand while on the Appalachian Trail.

• Lynn Cawthorne, 55, a former Caddo Parish, La., commissioner, was sentenced to 46 months in prison and ordered to pay back $837,690 after he and his sister overcharged the federal Summer Feeding Service Program for children.

• Tim Soignet, sheriff of Terrebonne Parish, La., said "I'm very pleased that the school took a front stand on this" as a 15-year-old at Vandebilt Catholic High School was charged with a hate crime after being caught on video throwing cotton balls at a Black student and whipping him with his belt.

• Wes Cantrell, a state representative, argued that "as Georgians do better, the General Assembly would do better," as the House passed a bill to let voters decide whether to pump up lawmakers' salaries by pegging them to 60% of the state's median income.

• Kristi Noem, South Dakota's governor, said "Mount Rushmore is the best place in America to celebrate our nation's birthday -- I just wish President Biden could see that," as the National Park Service denied a request for fireworks at Mount Rushmore, citing opposition from American Indian tribes and risk of wildfires.

• Nathan Kirk of Oneonta, Ala., whose personalized license plate bears the acronym "LGBF JB," referring to a political chant followed by a vulgar insult of President Joe Biden, said "it was the principle is what I was fighting for" after the state reversed itself and OK'd the plate for his pickup.