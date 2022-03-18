The world in brief: Judge: Extradite ex-Honduran president





Judge: Extradite ex-Honduran president

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras -- Former President Juan Orlando Hernandez should be extradited to the United States to face drug trafficking and weapons charges, a Honduran judge ruled Wednesday.

The country's Supreme Court of Justice said late Wednesday via Twitter that the judge had decided to grant the U.S. extradition request.

U.S. prosecutors in the Southern District of New York have accused Hernandez in recent years of funding his political rise with profits from drug traffickers in exchange for protecting their shipments. He has strongly denied any wrongdoing.

Former first lady Ana Garcia told local journalists while leaving the court that she was confident the truth would eventually come out and her husband be exonerated.

"I regret that this happens to someone who has been an ally" of the United States, she said. "I ask myself, from this point on who else will want to work to combat drug trafficking in any country of the region or Honduras. If today they do this to the one who put himself out there, what can we expect?"

Hernandez has maintained that statements against him have been made by drug traffickers extradited by his government who wanted to seek revenge against him. He denies having any ties to drug traffickers.

He will have an opportunity to appeal the extradition decision.

Ex-Honduran first lady convicted again

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras -- A court in Honduras convicted former first lady Rosa Elena Bonilla of corruption Thursday for the second time.

Bonilla was sentenced to 58 years in prison in September 2019 for embezzling more than $1 million in government money between 2010 and 2014, when her husband, Porfirio Lobo, was president.

The Supreme Court of Justice overturned her conviction six months later, citing procedural problems and ordering a new trial.

On Thursday, that second trial resulted in a conviction, too.

Honduras' court system said via Twitter on Thursday that the court had unanimously convicted Bonilla of embezzlement and fraud. Her private secretary at the time, Saul Escobar, was also convicted Thursday.

The court ordered them jailed while awaiting sentencing, which was scheduled for Monday.

According to prosecutors, Bonilla took $480,000 from an account for the first lady's office and deposited it in her personal account four days before Lobo left office. The defendants also allegedly took $650,000 from the office through checks written to nine front businesses between 2010 and 2014.

Bonilla was originally arrested in February 2018.

21 people in Cambodia guilty of treason

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia -- A court in Cambodia on Thursday convicted 21 people of treason and related charges for their nonviolent political opposition to the government several years ago.

Those convicted by the Phnom Penh Municipal Court included seven exiled leaders of the disbanded Cambodia National Rescue Party, each of whom received 10-year prison terms.

They included party co-founder Sam Rainsy, who has been in exile since 2016 to avoid serving prison sentences for defamation and other charges. He says the cases against him are politically motivated.

The other party leaders convicted were Sam Rainsy's wife, Tioulong Saumura, and five former lawmakers.

Another 13 defendants who were convicted were party supporters, each sentenced to five years imprisonment, reduced by the court to three years and eight months.

"Upon the announcement of the verdict, these 13 people shouted together at the judge that they were innocent and they cannot accept this unjust verdict," defense lawyer Sam Sokong said. He said they told him to appeal the verdict.

War scrubs European Mars rover launch

PARIS -- Because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Europe will no longer be attempting this year to send its first rover to Mars, which was to have probed whether the planet ever hosted life.

If cooperation on the mission with Roscosmos, Russia's state space corporation, cannot be resumed, then it's likely to be 2026 or 2028 before the ExoMars rover is blasted off toward the red planet, the European Space Agency said Thursday.

Previous plans to launch the probe with Russia this September are now "practically impossible but also politically impossible," said the agency's director, Josef Aschbacher. "This year, the launch is gone."

The ESA had previously said that the mission was "very unlikely" because of Russia's war against Ukraine. The decision to suspend cooperation with Roscosmos was taken by the agency's ruling council, at a meeting this week in Paris.

"We deeply deplore the human casualties and tragic consequences of the aggression towards Ukraine," an agency statement said. "While recognizing the impact on scientific exploration of space, [the agency] is fully aligned with the sanctions imposed on Russia by its member states."

Because of their respective orbits around the Sun, Mars is only readily reachable from Earth every two years. The earliest next launch window would be 2024.









Local security personnel try to grab a banner from supporters of the Cambodia National Rescue Party on Thursday in front of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (AP/Heng Sinith)





