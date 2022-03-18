‘Jujutsu Kaisen’: Give the fans what they want

Japanese animation (or anime) films are already coming to America to hit a pretty niche market. They typically only stay in theaters for a few days and plan for a limited profit.

Some anime films do really well at the box office, like "Pokemon: The First Movie," which had a humongous fan base of '90s kids or "Demon Slayer: Mugen Train" which hit theaters during the height of the pandemic when there wasn't much to see.

"Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie" probably won't make as much money as either of those films in western markets. But it will give established fans of the series exactly what they want: more supernatural action paired with stunning animation.

THE ANIMATED SERIES

This film is based on an anime TV series called "Jujutsu Kaisen," easily one of the most popular series in both Japan and America right now, with a first season that instantly attracted the eyes of a pretty large audience with its dark source material and likable characters.

Like most animes, "Jujutsu Kaisen" started as a manga (basically a Japanese comic) before getting the animated treatment. The first season was pulled straight from the manga as a source material. "Jujutsu Kaisen 0" adapts the storyline of a prequel manga, taking place one year before the popular anime series and focusing on a different main character.

The world of Jujutsu Kaisen is one where the negative emotions of humans form curses that can't be seen by most folks. And sometimes those curses grow powerful enough to hurt people, maybe even abduct or kill them. The people who fight those curses with special powers are known as jujutsu sorcerers. And they train at special high schools.

"Jujutsu Kaisen 0" follows a boy named Yuta (voiced in English by Kayleigh McKee) who is plagued by a curse from his late girlfriend, Rika (voiced in English by Anairis Quinones). She has become a powerful monster that follows Yuta around and hurts those that try to harm him.

Although Yuta tried to isolate himself after Rika hurt plenty of people, he's found by a jujutsu sorcerer and teacher named Gojo (voiced in English by Kaiji Tang). Gojo convinces Yuta to enroll in his special high school and to master his curse. Overwhelmed by the idea of being alone for the rest of his life, Yuta agrees, with the hope of breaking his curse and setting Rika free one day.

Along the way, Yuta will meet characters who later appear in the TV series, which takes place one year after this movie. For those who watched the TV series, Yuta's name is actually mentioned a few times, but Yuta himself never shows up in the first season. The idea is he'll come back for season two, and those who watched the TV series and the movie will know exactly who he is and what his backstory consists of.

NOT FOR NEW AUDIENCE

"Jujutsu Kaisen 0" has something in common with "Demon Slayer: Mugen Train," in that neither film is really accessible to those who haven't seen the TV series they're connected to. It'd be like people who tried to watch "X-Files: Fight the Future" in 1998 without having first watched the popular television series. Audiences would be lost.

"Demon Slayer: Mugen Train" acted as a direct continuation of season one's story for that series. And "Jujutsu Kaisen 0" acts as a direct prequel to season one's story for that series. So folks interested in this film have some homework to do. They can read the manga or watch 26 episodes of season one to really understand everything happening in this movie.

For fans of the series, this film will feel like a longer, better-animated episode. And that's a good thing, because it fits in place perfectly with the series. The pacing, the familiar characters, the basic world building, all compatible.

Of course, this means "Jujutsu Kaisen 0" also shares a primary weakness with the series, namely, the special powers people use aren't explained well. "Jujutsu Kaisen" is a great concept, with curses coming to life and threatening people. But the sorcerers that fight these curses do things that look cool but aren't heavily defined. And the series (along with the movie) doesn't really explain how characters do the extraordinary things they do. It might be they come from a special bloodline of sorcerers, or they use special weapons that are already cursed. Abilities are left vague and undefined.

SUSPENSION OF DISBELIEF

A pretty big suspension of disbelief is required for regular anime viewing. The shows often center around the wackiest storylines or characters who can do mind-boggling things. But some animes do a better job of explaining how their magic or technology works than others.

Take "Full Metal Alchemist," for example. A good portion of the story in that series centers around alchemy, which allows characters to alter their surroundings, make weapons out of stone, produce flames from thin air, etc. The show (over the course of 52 episodes) really digs deep into its mythos to clear up misunderstandings.

It's like solving a math problem. "Jujutsu Kaisen" does all the calculations in its head, while "Full Metal Alchemist" shows its work in the space next to the problem. Both can come up with some satisfactory answers, but FMA is a little easier to understand.

With that said, the action and fights in "Jujutsu Kaisen 0" look phenomenal. The series already has a distinct art style and great quality for a TV anime. But Japanese animation studio MAPPA (which also animates "Demon Slayer") made excellent use of its film budget to bring this story to life.

The colors are flashy, the movement is fluid, and the intense battles will have fans clutching their fists in excitement.

Yuta isn't a very likable protagonist. He's a little wishy-washy. But he's supported by such interesting side characters that help carry his plot along. Fans of the TV series will end up missing its main character Itadori, who is much more enjoyable to watch by comparison. But this is a prequel, so he hasn't entered the story yet.

So it should be pretty simple for audiences to determine if they want to buy a ticket to "Jujutsu Kaisen 0." They should ask themselves, "Do I like the series?" If the answer is "yes," this movie will be another fun entry into that universe. Any other answer, and the patron is probably better off seeing something else.

"Jujutsu Kaisen 0" releases in theaters today.