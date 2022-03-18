Jury convicts ex-deputy Michael Davis of negligent homicide in shooting of Arkansas teen Hunter Brittain

CABOT — A jury convicted former Lonoke County sheriff's deputy Michael Davis of negligent homicide Friday in the June 23 shooting of teen Hunter Brittain.

Negligent homicide is a misdemeanor. The jury did not convict Davis of the felony manslaughter with which he was charged.

A sentencing hearing is underway.

The case made national headlines and gained the attention of civil-rights activists, including the Rev. Al Sharpton, who spoke at Brittain’s funeral July 6 at Beebe High School, where the teen attended school.

Brittain’s family retained Benjamin Crump and Devon Jacob soon after the shooting to handle the teen’s estate and any civil suits. The attorneys have been involved in high-profile homicide cases that include George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Trayvon Martin and Ahmaud Arbery.

Davis was charged with felony manslaughter on Sept. 17 following the death of Brittain, 17, of McRae, during an early morning traffic stop June 23. The charges were brought by special prosecutor Jeff Phillips of the 5th Judicial District.

Davis is one of five Arkansas law enforcement officers charged in an on-duty shooting since 2005, according to data collected by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and the Henry A. Wallace Police Crime Public Database.

