Kentucky falls prey to 15 seed





INDIANAPOLIS -- Saint Peter's acted like it had been there before.

After the 15th-seeded Peacocks bounced storied Kentucky from the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night, they calmly exchanged handshakes with the Wildcats before heading over to the opposite sideline to celebrate with a small contingent of true believers.

The tiny Jesuit school from Jersey City, N.J., got 27 points from Daryl Banks III as it took down basketball royalty, beating second-seeded Kentucky 85-79 in overtime and sending countless brackets into the digital wastebasket.

"It was an amazing feeling," Banks said. "You grow up watching March Madness, the tournament, so to let that sink in -- knowing the game was over -- it felt really good."

The Peacocks (20-11) became the 10th No. 15 seed to win a first-round game since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985 and handed Kentucky its first opening-round loss under Coach John Calipari.

"At the end of the day, every team that made it to the NCAA Tournament deserves to be here. Every team that made it to the NCAA Tournament believes they can advance. It's about this night," Saint Peter's coach Shaheen Holloway said.

Saint Peter's, the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference champion, kept it close throughout and Banks' two free throws with 1:45 left in overtime gave the Peacocks the lead for good. Doug Edert's layup with 24 seconds left in regulation sent the game to overtime. He also made the final two game-sealing free throws for the Peacocks and finished with 20 points.

Not bad for a school with an enrollment of about 3,500 that's made half as many NCAA Tournament appearances (four) as Kentucky has national titles (eight).

"It's huge," Banks said. "We're putting Jersey City on the map. We come from Jersey, a small school, probably a lot of people don't even know who we are."

Oscar Tshiebwe had 30 points and 16 rebounds for Kentucky (26-8) but his pair of missed free throws early in overtime was costly, and the Wildcats lacked a reliable secondary scorer. TyTy Washington Jr. was held to five points on 2-of-10 shooting.

The game featured 16 ties and 13 lead changes. Kentucky went ahead 68-62 on Sahvir Wheeler's driving layup with 4:12 remaining. Saint Peter's followed with seven unanswered points, capped by Edert's go-ahead three-pointer with 1:25 remaining. Kellan Grady put Kentucky back ahead before Edert forced OT.

The Wildcats had their eyes set on a ninth title behind Tshiebwe, the 6-9 forward who is a candidate for national player of the year honors. And Kentucky was playing in front of a predominantly blue-clad crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, a 2 1/2 hour drive from Lexington.

"It is sad because I've been wanting this moment for a long time," Tshiebwe said.

Banks set the tone throughout, making all four three-pointers for 16 first-half points. He finished 9 of 19 from the floor and 5 of 8 from deep, with a loud reaction following most every big shot. Teammates followed suit.

Edert made 5 of 7 shots including both of his three-point tries. Saint Peter's finished 9 of 17 overall on three-pointers and shot 29 of 57 overall (50.9%). The Peacocks also stayed close on the boards (35 to Kentucky's 36) and made 18 of 21 from the line.

"It feels amazing, truly it feels amazing," Edert said. "They had a great crowd, a lot of people. I don't know if you saw it, but we had our own little section over there, too."

Kentucky was 26 of 61 (43%) overall and 23 of 35 from the line. The Wildcats were tentative at times with the ball, hesitation that ended with forced shots.

"My whole thing this week, because I knew they had never played in this stuff, was to get them free and loose and we never got to that point," Calipari said. "Even during timeouts, I was trying to do that. ... As a coach it's your job to figure out how to finish the game and we didn't do that."

BAYLOR 85,

NORFOLK STATE 49

FORT WORTH -- Matthew Mayer scored a career-high 22 points and defending national champion Baylor beat Norfolk State.

Freshman standout Jeremy Sochan added 15 points and seven rebounds for the top-seeded Bears (27-6), who will play eighth-seeded North Carolina on Saturday.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference player of the year Joe Bryant had 15 points for 16th-seeded Norfolk State (24-7).

The Spartans were one of the biggest underdogs in first-round games this year, at 20 1/2 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Despite some size up front, they couldn't keep up with the Bears and never came close to an upset.

Flo Thamba scored 14 points and Adam Flagler had 11 points for the Bears after some early foul trouble.

NORTH CAROLINA 95,

MARQUETTE 63

FORT WORTH -- Brady Manek scored 28 points, Caleb Love had 21 of his 23 before halftime and North Carolina routed Marquette.

Love made six three-pointers, all in the first 19 minutes, to tie Carolina's single-game tournament record as the Tar Heels (25-9) built a 28-point lead.

Manek, who also had 11 rebounds, finished with five three-pointers as he and Love combined to go 11 of 24 from long range. Armando Bacot grabbed 10 rebounds on his way to the school season record (422).

RJ Davis had a career-high 12 assists for Carolina.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 16 points for the No. 9 seed Golden Eagles (19-13), who lost their third consecutive first-round game.

SAINT MARY'S 82,

INDIANA 53

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Logan Johnson scored 20 points and fifth-seeded Saint Mary's took advantage of No. 12 seed Indiana's grueling recent schedule.

Tommy Kuhse added 19 points and six assists for the Gaels (26-7), the only team to beat Gonzaga in the West Coast Conference this season.

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 12 points for Indiana (21-14), which arrived in Portland on Wednesday morning after an all-nighter because of flight delays from Dayton following the First Four. The Hoosiers won their first tournament game since 2016 by beating Wyoming 66-58 on Tuesday night.

Thursday's game was Indiana's fifth in seven days. Saint Mary's came in fresh from a 10-day layoff after falling to the Bulldogs in the WCC Tournament title game.

Saint Mary's pulled away late in the first half and led by as many as 34 points -- and the overtaxed Hoosiers couldn't catch up.

MIDWEST REGION

RICHMOND 67, IOWA 63

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Jacob Gilyard scored 24 points, Tyler Burton added 18 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 12 seed Richmond leaned on its experience to defeat Big Ten Tournament champ Iowa.

Nathan Cayo also had 15 points, including a couple of big baskets down the stretch, as the Atlantic 10 Tournament champ Spiders (24-12) improved their NCAA Tournament record against fifth-seeded teams to 4-0. They will next face the region's No. 4 seed, Providence.

Keegan Murray scored 21 points and Patrick McCaffery added 18 for the Hawkeyes (26-10), who were unable to carry over the momentum of winning four times in four days at the Big Ten Tournament last weekend.

The Hawkeyes' fourth-best offense nationally, which entered the NCAA Tournament averaging 83.8 points, was held to its third-lowest total of the year and worst production since a 48-46 loss at Rutgers on Jan. 19.

Gilyard sealed the victory by hitting all four of his free-throw attempts in the final 16 seconds.

PROVIDENCE 66,

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 57

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Al Durham had 13 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists and Jared Bynum made three big free throws with 29.9 seconds left as Providence snapped the longest winning streak in college basketball by beating South Dakota State.

It was a typical grind for the Big East regular-season champions. The Friars' turnaround season after going 13-13 in 2020-21 now includes 16 victories by single digits.

The Jackrabbits (30-6) came in on a 21-game winning streak.

The Friars (26-5) were up three in the final minute and Bynum let loose a three-pointer with 3 seconds left on the shot clock. The shot missed, but Douglas Wilson was whistled for a foul. Bynum knocked down all three shots to give Providence a six-point lead. Bynum finished with 12 points and Noah Horchler had 13 for the Providence.

Baylor Scheierman led the Jackrabbits with 18 points and 10 rebounds and Wilson scored 13.

CREIGHTON 72,

SAN DIEGO STATE 69

FORT WORTH -- Trey Alexander converted a go-ahead, three-point play late in overtime, and Creighton rallied for a victory over San Diego State.

The Bluejays (23-11) hadn't led since the first five minutes of the game when Alexander, who also had the tying bucket late in regulation, drove right and was fouled on the layup. The free throw put Creighton ahead 71-69 with 1:08 remaining.

Down by two, the Aztecs had the ball with 4.3 seconds left when Matt Bradley inbounded to Aguek Arop, then ran around him for the handoff. Bradley lost control of the ball before getting a shot off, and Creighton secured it with 0.8 to to go.

Alexander scored 18 points, and Ryan Kalkbrenner had 16 points and 10 rebounds before leaving with an apparent left leg injury in overtime.

Chad Baker-Mazara scored 15 of his 17 points in the first half for the Aztecs (23-9), who were in position for their first tournament win since 2015. Gus Bradley added 15.

