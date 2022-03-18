Lara scores both goals in win for Springdale

SPRINGDALE -- Edwin Lara provided some offense for Springdale after the Bulldogs were held to a 0-0 draw to begin conference play.

Lara scored both goals as Springdale defeated Bentonville West 2-0 Thursday in 6A-West Conference action at Jarrell Williams Bulldog Stadium.

Lara scored on a penalty kick 21/2 minutes into the game then added a second goal on an assist from Mike Solis with 13 minutes, 31 seconds left in the match. Lara and Solis are co-captains for the Bulldogs (2-1-2, 1-0-1), who played Rogers Heritage to a scoreless draw in the conference opener on Tuesday.

"I made a run and I saw Mikey going to the right side," Lara said of the goal that put Springdale ahead 2-0. "He pushed the ball back to me and I was able to put it in."

Bentonville West (0-3, 0-2) came alive with a handful of chances late against Springdale after losing 1-0 to Fayetteville on Tuesday. Springdale goalie Herman Ico raced 20 yards from the net to block a shot attempt by a Wolverine forward running free. Minutes later, Ico was injured and left the game after a mash-up in front of the net. Backup goalie Julian Trejo entered the game in the final minute and preserved the shutout on the last play of the game when he went high to knock away a shot on goal.

"That was pretty impressive," Springdale coach DJ Beeler said of Trejo's save to end the game. "He was ready to come in there. Overall, we played pretty well and controlled the game for the most part."

Springdale controlled the ball and dominated the action until the final 10 minutes when West put together some opportunities. The Bulldogs led 1-0 at halftime on the penalty kick by Lara 21/2 minutes into the match. Springdale had another opportunity to score but Jose Damian shot wide right of the net from close range after getting behind a Bentonville West defender. Springdale also missed an excellent opportunity at point blank range midway through the second half.

"We did struggle a little bit generating quality opportunities with all the possessions that we had," Beeler said. "We weren't as sharp as we probably should've been. That's something for us to let at both you have to give credit to Bentonville West, who worked hard and made it difficult for us to finish the job."

Both teams are off next week for spring break then return to 6A-West Conference action the following week.