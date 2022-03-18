Lawyers close to agreement on release of investigative materials related to murder of ex-Arkansas state Sen. Linda Collins

Lawyers for news reporters and the family of murdered former state Sen. Linda Collins said Thursday that they are close to reaching an agreement on what materials from the investigation into her killing will be made public.

The attorneys -- John Tull for the news media and Lindsey Coleman for the Collins family -- reported to Pulaski County Circuit Judge Chip Welch. They said they were reasonably certain they will reach an agreement in another six weeks as the investigative materials are still being examined by the family.

The next step will be for the family to compile for the news media lawyers a list of disputed materials sometime in the next 45 days to see whether the parties can agree on what should be released, or they need the judge to rule on what should be made public.

Thursday's hearing lasted about seven minutes, opening with the judge urging the parties to resolve the litigation as soon as possible.

With the judge's permission, the Arkansas State Police released portions of their file in December, consisting of materials undisputed by the parties to be public records after the family had reviewed them.

The release included hundreds of social media messages as well as emails and text exchanges; phone records; investigative files; evidence from the victim's computers, iPad and numerous other electronic devices; 911 audio recordings; interview recordings; body camera footage from officers at the scene; and crime scene photos.

Collins was murdered at her Pocahontas home in June 2019. A friend and campaign worker, Rebecca Lynn O'Donnell, was arrested two weeks later. She pleaded guilty in August 2020 to first-degree murder, reduced from capital murder, and abuse of a corpse in exchange for a 50-year prison sentence.

O'Donnell's motive has not been made clear. She never told authorities why she fatally stabbed Collins. Prosecutors charged O'Donnell with killing Collins for "pecuniary gain."

News agencies requested the state police investigative file under the Freedom of Information Act the day after O'Donnell pleaded guilty.

Collins' children and ex-husband sued the police to limit the release of materials collected by investigators, saying the murder investigation was so broad that police collected their private, personal and business information, which should not be made public.

The Arkansas Press Association, ABC News and broadcaster Nexstar Media, which operates TV stations Fox affiliate KLRT and NBC affiliate KARK, were subsequently allowed to join.