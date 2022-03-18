It's all about inflation

Milton Friedman, a great economist, said that inflation is taxation without legislation. Get that? Prices go up and quantity goes down. They print the money and you return it to the Fed. Get that? When I was a child a huge Hershey bar was 5 cents. Get that?

Does anyone believe that we can pay off $30 trillion? You can see the politicians dividing what's left to steal. Put 10 percent interest on that debt and interest will take our entire budget. How about printing some truth?

ROBERT KITTELSON

Powhatan

Keep Standard Time

I think you would be hard-pressed to find anyone who likes changing the clocks back and forth to "save" an hour of daylight. In reality the number of hours of daylight is not dependent upon what our timepieces indicate, but upon our perception of time.

Congress is seriously considering making Daylight Saving Time permanent so people will have an extra hour of daylight when they get off work. Supposedly these people work 9 to 5. I have to tell you I have had many different types of jobs and have never worked 9 to 5.

I have another solution. Suppose we go back to Standard Time year-round. Businesses simply shift their operating hours to one hour earlier. Instead of working 9 to 5, you would work from 8 to 4 and have that extra hour of daylight after work. Just like your body adjusts to the twice-yearly time change, your body would adjust and not have to readjust, and it would shortly feel normal. Schools should remain on the time schedules they currently use (studies show teenagers benefit from an extra hour of sleep in the morning). Our children would not have to walk or catch the bus to school (especially rural students) in the dark.

Just think about this and do not reject this as a crackpot idea. An additional benefit would be that the ornamental sundial in your garden would become a valuable timepiece again.

JULIA FOSTER

Monticello

He must be stopped

Most people would agree that the war raging in Ukraine is unprovoked, unjustified and evil. I realize that my opinion doesn't really matter one iota, but fortunately we still have the right to express our opinions in this country.

The one responsible for this war is an evil dictator who, in my opinion, deserves to be eliminated by any means at hand. And I hate that I must again expose my so-called Trump Derangement Syndrome. Our former commander-in-chief has openly praised this Russian animal as a smart, savvy and strong leader.

If Vladimir Putin was an American leader, I feel that he would have been stopped by now, just like our previous commander-in-chief was stopped. I have no time or patience for anyone who will continue to make excuses for these animals, whether they roam Asia or the United States. I look forward to seeing a response from some of my friends in northwest Arkansas.

RANDY BLAKEY

Cabot

Unpersuasive hawks

I write in response to Dana Kelley's column in the Democrat-Gazette on March 11. I urge Mr. Kelley to read Paul Krugman's frequent writings that explain why deficit hawks such as Mr. Kelley are unpersuasive.

I would further respond to Mr. Kelley's claim that our deficit is necessarily "out of control federal spending": I would rather say the deficit is a result of inadequate taxes, especially those paid by the rich and powerful.

I wonder if Mr. Kelley protested the Republican tax cuts during the Trump administration.

EARL RAMSEY

Little Rock

Peace in our homes

Thunder boomed in the wee hours of the morning. Our dog barked to go outside, as if he could chase it away. As I opened the door, I heard another clap and saw a bit of lightning. I raised my heart in prayer for those hearing dreadful sounds due to bombs in their neighborhood.

As I brought the dog in and crawled into my warm bed, I thought about those with no shelter, no food, no water, and little hope.

Please Lord, drive all leaders to seek your divine wisdom for resolution of the terrible war in eastern Europe and violence in the Middle East. May we all be drawn to seek the counsel of the almighty for peace in our hearts, as well as peace in our homes.

KAY HICKS

Little Rock

Small classes better

Minneapolis public school teachers are on strike for a good cause--smaller class sizes. Kudos to my colleagues in Minneapolis for striving for this worthy cause.

As a teacher, I advocate smaller class sizes for these reasons: 1. It is easier to detect a student who is weak in a particular concept in whatever subject I am teaching. If need be, I can slow down and work with my students on their weakest concepts, until they grasp it. 2. It is easier to catch misbehaving students. Students are less likely to pull anything if they can more quickly and easily be caught.

In my own teaching experience, my students were having problems with basic rules of grammar. I was then teaching Junior High Learning Disability Resource. We stopped and had a big grammar lesson. It horrified me that my students got as far as junior high not knowing the basic rules of grammar. My impromptu grammar lesson paid off. We completed that material and they learned some grammar. My students grew to love me very much and appreciated me greatly. This was a very small class.

So keep up the protest, Minneapolis colleagues. We just want to help our students learn better and discourage disruption. Small class sizes pay. God speed to you. Much love.

LESLIE PUTMAN

El Dorado