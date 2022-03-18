Little Rock man, 18, sentenced to 12 years after 2 shootouts

An 18-year-old man linked to a pair of Little Rock shootouts, one of them at Park Plaza Mall, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

No one was injured, but police report that one of Stanley Lamont Bush's victims has since been charged with capital murder and is the subject of an ongoing manhunt. A second victim has since been killed, as has a friend of Bush's.

Sentencing papers filed last week show Bush has pleaded guilty to two counts each of committing a terroristic act and aggravated assault for the incidents, which occurred about three months apart, in December 2020 and February 2021.

Under the conditions of his plea agreement, negotiated by deputy prosecutor Christy Bjornson and public defender Zaisha Heardmon, charges of theft by receiving, aggravated assault and two terroristic act counts were dropped.

Security video, bullet evidence and a single striped shoe tied Bush to the Dec. 2, 2020, shootout at the mall, court records show.

Calls to 911 about at least three men firing guns, including an AR15, at a silver car brought police to the mall, with investigators finding 22-year-old Charles Edward McCollum III's crashed and bullet-riddled silver 2007 Honda Accord on Interstate 630 by the Mississippi Street exit. The car was empty. Witnesses said three men had left the vehicle and thrown some objects off the 630 overpass.

McCollum returned to the vehicle and met with police. McCollum told detectives he had been at the mall to get his phone repaired. He said when he was driving away, 17 shots struck the passenger side of his car. McCollum said he kept driving until his car broke down, saying he did not see who was shooting at him and did not know of anyone who would want to harm him.

Investigators never determined the identity of the second person in the Honda but discovered the third man to be 38-year-old Donnell Williams of Little Rock.

Williams was killed a week later, on Dec. 9, 2020, in a still-unsolved shooting at Trinity Village apartments on John Barrow Road that wounded two others, Devante Deaundre Marbley, 27, and Ivory Sontray Smith, 42.

Five weeks after Williams was killed, McCollum was involved in a January 2021 shootout that left one man dead.

McCollum is charged with capital murder over accusations he provoked the January 2021 deadly shootout at the Mapco convenience store at 8818 Kanis Road. Killed in the gunfire was Jacob Emmanuel Robinson Jr., 23, while a bystander was wounded.

Two other Little Rock men charged with McCollum, Cesaire Rice and Anthony Dwayne Williams Jr., both 22, took part in the gunfire, which authorities have described as an "ambush" after the four men's paths crossed at the store. Lawyers for defendants deny the three have done anything wrong, saying Robinson was the first to shoot and that their clients returned fire either in self-defense or to protect their friends.

McCollum was released on bail but has since been declared a fugitive after his Jan. 10 escape from state troopers who had stopped him for speeding. Officers found a pistol and marijuana in the car but a handcuffed McCollum got away, court filings show.

Investigating the Park Plaza Mall shooting, police found security video showing Bush on the premises with two other teens, one of them 18-year-old Caleb Zaccheus Sykes of North Little Rock. Sykes was killed May 26 after a shootout between the occupants of two cars in the 5200 block of South University.

Bush can be seen wearing a black beanie, black tank top, blue athletic pants and black shoes with a neon-green striped pattern on the side, court files show.

Another recording shows a man similarly dressed shooting at McCollum's Honda, while a third recording shows that man getting into a black BMW with mismatched rims that can be seen speeding through the southeast corner of the mall parking lot. Police found a shoe with the neon-green stripes in that area of the lot.

Coming up with enough evidence to arrest Bush took almost three months. On Feb. 26, 2021, Bush engaged in a gun battle at the Spanish Johns apartments, 5001 W. 65th St., with a woman, and her uncles who had seen Bush driving the woman's stolen car, a black Toyota Camry.

According to an arrest report, 31-year-old Shaquita Townsend had been with her boyfriend, Khalid "KP" Prim, 32, and her uncles, Willie Townsend, 43, and Jessie Townsend, 55, at the Skyroad Gas convenience store, 5105 W 65th St., when they saw Shaquita Townsend's stolen Toyota drive back.

The four, in Willie Townsend's gold Jeep Laredo, followed the Toyota until it parked at the apartments and two men got out. Willie Townsend said he got out of the Jeep to confront the men but they started shooting, with Jessie Townsend returning fire. Prim also shot at the men.

Surveillance video shows Bush shooting at the Jeep as he runs from the Camry, as does Bush's unidentified passenger. An unknown person also fires at the Jeep before running off.

Bush runs into an apartment breezeway where he is joined by several armed men who do not shoot but leave with Bush, the report states. Detectives got a warrant after Bush's palm print was found on the Camry, and he was arrested about two months later in April. He's been jailed ever since.

Three weeks later, he was arrested for the mall shooting after shell casings from the gun he fired at the apartments were found to match found at the Park Plaza Mall shooting.

Bush has been in trouble with the law before, court records show. In February 2018, when he was 14, he was identified as one of three assailants who kicked in the back door of a home at 9801 Woodland Drive in Little Rock and entered the residence.

The three were confronted by the tenant and fled, with one of the three firing a shot into a wall in the residence. Police caught Bush, his brother Octavious Wesson, then 20, and Marquan Smith, who was 16, hiding in the brothers' home on Marietta Drive.

Smith declined to answer questions, but Wesson and Bush admitted to the break-in, with both identifying Smith as the gunman. Initially charged as an adult, Bush's case was transferred to juvenile court on the condition that he plead guilty there to residential burglary and testify, if necessary, against Smith.

However, Smith and Wesson pleaded guilty to aggravated residential burglary, with Smith receiving a 15-year prison term and Wesson sentenced to 10 years.