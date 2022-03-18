LIVE! in NWA: Caroline Spence has new album ready

Caroline Spence will perform a free live show tonight with David Ramirez at The Majestic in Fort Smith. The Nashville-based singer/songwriter will release her latest album, "True North," on April 29. Her sound sways between country and Americana. In a recent Facebook post, Spence play acts as Angela Lansbury from "Murder She Wrote" in a trailer for the new album, saying "this season of life and music for me is about unabashedly claiming and sharing who I am ... [and that's] a goofy old soul with a lot to say who loves her some Angela Lansbury and a good crime procedural." Learn more about Spence at carolinespencemusic.com.

ELSEWHERE

• Arkansauce warms up the stage at 8:30 p.m. March 23 for Yonder Mountain String Band ($25-$30) and Rochelle Bradshaw and Hypnotion with Rachel Ammons happens at 8:30 p.m. March 25 ($10-$12) at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• Common Roots plays at 7 p.m. March 19 at Bentonville Brewing Company, 901 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville. facebook.com/bentonvillebrewing/events.

• An 'Interstellar' album release party happens with The Cosmic Bean, The Science Of and The Big Sad at 8 p.m. March 19 at Good Vibrations, 25oo N. 17th St., Rogers.

• Lyle Lovett plays two shows in Northwest Arkansas next week, first bringing his acoustic show to Fort Smith at 8:30 p.m. March 22 ($29-$94) at ArcBest Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St. 788-8932; fortsmithconventioncenter.org. Then he heads north for a performance at 7:30 p.m. March 23 ($85) at Eureka Springs City Auditorium, 36 S. Main St., Eureka Springs. 253-7788; theaud.org.

• Marshall Tucker Band ($49-$89) plays at 7:30 p.m. March 25 at the Eureka Springs City Auditorium, 36 S. Main St., Eureka Springs. 253-7788; theaud.org.

• Patti Steel plays at 6 p.m. March 25 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale. Free. 751-0337; facebook.com/blackapplehardcider

