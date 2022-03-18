Man shot, killed in Spa City

An unidentified man was shot and killed Thursday morning in the parking lot of a Hot Springs gas station, and Hot Springs police reportedly arrested three "persons of interest" less than 20 minutes after a vehicle fled the scene.

Police received a 911 call about the shooting shortly after 9:30 a.m., learning three suspects fled the scene and were being followed by a witness in another vehicle. Officers found the vehicle near Central Avenue and Winona Street shortly before 10 a.m. and took three occupants into custody .

Officer 1st Class Omar Cervantes, the Hot Springs Police Department's public information officer, later confirmed the agency had "three persons of interest" in custody in the shooting, but names of neither the suspects nor the victim were released as of late Thursday.

Thursday's shooting death is the second reported homicide in Garland County in 2022.

On March 7, shortly before 4 p.m., the body of Ryan K. Kennedy, 43, of Hot Springs was found in a wooded area off the 1400 block of Carpenter Dam Road.

On Wednesday, Hot Springs police charged Damonte Walters, 18, of Henderson, Texas, with first-degree murder in Kennedy's shooting death. He remains in custody on a $500,000 bond. Walters had been in custody since his arrest on Jan. 10 on unrelated charges. He was arrested in the same area where the shooting reportedly occurred.