Montgomery County man, 51, convicted of child pornography charges

A Montgomery County man accused of attempted production, receipt and enticement of child pornography was found guilty on all counts Wednesday after a jury deliberated for just more than two hours following a three-day trial.

James Edward Hall, 51, of Story, an unincorporated community about 90 miles west of Little Rock, was arrested March 12, 2021, by FBI agents at a shopping and residential complex in the midtown area of Little Rock after a two-week investigation. The investigation began, prosecutors said, after Hall responded to a classified ad on the internet that used language commonly associated with individuals seeking to exploit children.

Hall was indicted May 4, 2021, by a federal grand jury with one count each of attempted production of child pornography, attempted receipt of child pornography and attempted enticement of a minor. Last February, a superseding indictment added a second count of attempted receipt of child pornography.

When he is sentenced later this year by U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker, Hall could receive as much as 20 years in prison on each of the attempted receipt counts, 30 years on the attempted production count, and life in prison on the count of attempted enticement.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kristin Bryant and Stacy Williams said Hall struck up a conversation with the individual who placed the ad on Feb. 26, 2021, during which over the next two weeks they discussed sex acts with children and culminated in a meeting to which Hall was drawn in by the prospect of having sex with his contact's 8-year-old daughter.

Except there was no 8-year-old daughter, and the individual Hall was communicating with was an undercover FBI agent conducting a sting operation in search of child predators.

During the trial Hall, represented by defense attorney John Wesley Hall Jr. of Little Rock, maintained he was conducting a sting operation of his own in which he said he sought out child predators online in an effort to shut them down. He said he had reported some 2,000 internet classifieds using the same methods.

James Edward Hall told the jury he was motivated by the experience of some young extended family members who he said were abused by another family member.

Prosecutors said the story was a cover for Hall's actions, which he had concocted in the year since his arrest.

Much of the evidence came in the form of text messages exchanged between Hall and FBI agent Aaron Hurst. In the messages, Bryant said, Hall repeatedly pressed for pornographic content and told Hurst what sex acts he wanted to do with the daughter. Many of the texts had passages in which Hall described sexually abusing his own daughter.

In return messages, Hurst reciprocated with fabricated stories about molesting his daughter, whom he told Hall was 8 years old.

Hall said his stories were intended to gain the confidence of the person on the other end so that Hall could persuade him to provide incriminating evidence that he could take to authorities.

"Credibility," Hall said. "I'm trying to find common ground. The same thing he was doing to me, I was doing to him. The only difference is he was getting paid and I was risking going to jail."

Jurors were shown hundreds of text messages placed into evidence, many with graphic descriptions of sex acts by both Hall and the undercover agent, which Hall maintained was done on his end in an effort to draw his contact out into the open. Hall said he did not know he was communicating with an undercover investigator until he was arrested.

Hurst outlined for the jury how online sting operations targeting child predators are conducted. He said agents posing as child predators use graphic language and commonly understood code words in an effort to convince their targets they are communicating with a like-minded person and not law enforcement. He said stories of child predation are used to draw their targets closer in order to gather incriminating evidence and set them up for arrest.

Hurst said undercover operations elicit a variety of responses, including threats to turn agents in to the police, but he said those operations often reel in predators who are trolling for like-minded individuals and victims to exploit. That, he said, triggers an investigation that is intended to lead to arrest and prosecution of the target.

Hall's daughter, Lauren Moore of Van Buren, testified that when questioned by the FBI after her father's arrest, she had told them he never molested her.

Williams showed her three photos of young girls in swimsuits with their heads cropped out of the photos. Moore said she didn't recognize the children by the swimsuits they were wearing.

"Did you know that your father sent those photos to Agent Hurst?" Williams asked.

"I did not," Moore said.

Hall testified earlier that he hunted the three photos up on Facebook, cropped the children's heads out of the photos and sent them to Hurst when the agent began pressing him to send photos.

In wrapping up the government's case, Bryant pointed out that despite his insistence that he was worried about an 8-year-old girl he believed was being abused by her father, Hall never notified authorities.

"He never called police," she said. "Not one time."

As Baker read off the four guilty verdicts, Hall remained impassive at the defense table, looking straight ahead and showing no reaction. Soft weeping could be heard from the gallery where his family was seated.

As prosecutors began to leave the courtroom, one of the women called out, "You are all so wrong," and burst into tears as family members gathered around her and led her out of the courtroom.

Hall turned briefly toward his family, smiled thinly and gave a small wave before he was led away.