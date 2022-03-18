



• Japanese Emperor Naruhito's only daughter, Princess Aiko, said she is heartbroken by the loss of many lives in Ukraine during her first solo news conference as an adult royal member. "I feel extremely heartbroken by the loss of many precious lives in Ukraine," Aiko said Thursday, responding to a question about Russia's invasion. Quoting her father's birthday remark in February, Aiko said she hoped exchanges between people will overcome national and regional borders and lead to a peaceful world where people tolerate differences. "I strongly believe in peace," she said, noting her visit to Hiroshima as a junior high school student when she felt strongly about the importance of peace after seeing the horrendous scenes of the 1945 atomic bombing at the peace museum. Aiko said her thoughts also go to residents in disaster-hit areas, including those still recovering from the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Fukushima prefecture. On Wednesday, four people died in a 7.4 magnitude quake that struck the region again. Aiko is the only child of Naruhito and Empress Masako, a Harvard-educated former diplomat. She is currently studying Japanese literature at Gakushuin University. Under the current law, Aiko is not eligible to ascend to the Chrysanthemum Throne. She also has to leave her family if she marries a commoner, but Aiko said marriage still seems a distant future.

• The BBC said Thursday that it has apologized and paid a "substantial" sum to Princess Diana's private secretary, Patrick Jephson, over subterfuge used to get an explosive television interview with the late royal. The U.K.'s national broadcaster said it acknowledged that "serious harm" was caused to Jephson by the circumstances in which the 1995 interview, conducted by BBC journalist Martin Bashir, was obtained. "The BBC apologises unreservedly to Commander Jephson for the harm caused to him and has paid his legal costs," it said. "The BBC has also paid Commander Jephson a substantial sum in damages, which he intends to donate in full to British charities nominated by him." The 1995 interview, in which Diana discussed the breakdown of her relationship with Prince Charles -- famously saying "There were three of us in this marriage" in reference to Charles' relationship with Camilla Parker-Bowles -- was watched by 23 million people in Britain and sent shock waves through the monarchy. Jephson said that "after more than 25 years, it is a relief finally to reach a conclusion to this painful episode." He said he would donate his settlement to a children's hospice in Diana's memory.





In this Dec. 11, 1995 file photo, Diana, Princess of Wales, smiles at the United Cerebral Palsy's annual dinner at the New York Hilton. (AP Photo/ Mark Lennihan, file)







Private Secretary to the Princess of Wales, Patrick Jephson is shown on Sept. 1992. (Martin Keene/PA via AP)





