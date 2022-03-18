Indiana fire burning in Walmart facility

All employees working at a Walmart Inc. distribution center near Indianapolis evacuated the building safely when a fire broke out Wednesday afternoon, area fire officials said.

About 1,000 workers were in the 1.2 million-square-foot facility in Plainfield, Ind., when the fire was reported around noon. Chief Brent Anderson of Plainfield's fire department said later that afternoon that all employees were safe and accounted for.

The building was still burning on Thursday afternoon.

Video that the Indianapolis Fire Department posted on YouTube shows flames inside the warehouse and a line of Walmart trucks outside the facility also ablaze. A plume of dark gray smoke rose from the building.

In a videotaped statement to media posted on the town of Plainfield's Facebook page, Anderson said his crew arrived within three minutes of the call and found a fire in the third-floor mezzanine area.

About 24 area fire agencies helped Plainfield firefighters, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department. Anderson said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is investigating.

Walmart did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

-- Serenah McKay

Koch plants to keep

running in Russia

Koch Industries will continue to operate two glass manufacturing facilities in Russia, saying it doesn't want to hand over the plants to the Russian government.

Koch's Guardian Industries operates the glass facilities in Russia, employing approximately 600 workers. Dave Robertson, president and COO of Koch Industries, said in a statement that the company has no other physical assets in Russia, and outside of Guardian, it employs 15 people in the country.

Robertson said Koch doesn't want to turn the plants over to the Russian government "so it can operate and benefit from them." He cited a Wall Street Journal article, saying that is what the report said would happen.

While Koch plans to continue having its glass facilities operate in Russia, several U.S. brands have paused operations in the country amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Among them are McDonald's and Starbucks.

-- The Associated Press

Day's 4.37 increase

puts index at 800.11

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 800.11, up 4.37.

"Equities rallied for a third consecutive day, led by the energy and materials sectors ahead of [today's] quarterly options expiration as the absence of incremental negative geopolitical developments has boosted investor risk sentiment," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.