No. 23 Texas State at Arkansas State

WHEN 6 p.m. today;

WHERE Tomlinson Stadium, Jonesboro

RECORDS Texas State 15-3, 0-0 Sun Belt Conference; ASU 4-10, 0-0

STARTING PITCHERS Game 1: Texas State RHP Zeke Wood 2-1, 2.74 ERA); ASU LHP Justin Medlin (0-2, 2.93 ERA). Game 2: Texas State RHP Levi Wells (2-0, 1.37 ERA); ASU RHP Will Nash (1-0, 10.80 ERA). Game 3: Texas State RHP Tony Robie (2-0, 5.60 ERA); ASU RHP Carter Holt (0-1, 10.80 ERA)

COACHES Steven Trout (50-43 in third season at Texas State and overall); Tommy Raffo (334-366-1 in 14th season at ASU and overall)

SERIES ASU leads series 14-11

TV None

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro

INTERNET None

SHORT HOPS Texas State is off to a program-best start through 18 games and enters on a five-game win streak that began March 9 with a 6-4 win at then-No. 1 Texas. ... Before winning the series finale last April in San Marcos, Texas, ASU had lost five straight against the Bobcats. ... Since opening weekend, all of the Red Wolves' weekend series have been altered by weather.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY No. 22 Texas State, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY No. 22 Texas State, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY No. 22 Texas State, noon

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY at Southern Illinois, 6 p.m. Central

WEDNESDAY Off

THURSDAY Off