Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Sports Coronavirus iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

NWA Comic Con Returns To Rogers This Weekend

by Monica Hooper | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Cosplayers gather, Sunday, August 8, 2021 during the NWA Comic Con at the Rogers Convention Center in Rogers. Cosplayers dressed in their favorite comic book and anime characters in this two-day event featuring product vendors and guest and artist panels. Check out nwaonline.com/210809Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

FAQ

NWA Comic Con

WHAT -- NWA Comic Con will bring together a diverse list of guests, vendors, artists and fan groups in a family-friendly environment.

WHEN -- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

WHERE -- Embassy Suites Northwest Arkansas, Rogers Convention Center, 3303 Pinnacle Hills Parkway in Rogers

COST --$30 per day, $50 for the weekend; kids 10 and younger free with paid adult (limit two kids per adult paid ticket)

INFO -- www.nwacomiccon.com, acebook.com/NWAcomiccon/

FYI -- Guests include Michael Rosenbaum, Doug Jones, Judith Hoag, Kate Flannery, Catherine Sutherland, Karan Ashley, Gianni Decenzo, Annalisa Cochrane, Tobias Jelinik, Larry Bagby, Tamara Glynn (from Arkansas), Justin Cook (from Arkansas), Clifford Chapin, Kristen McGuire, Ted DiBiase, Booker T, Clay Adams (from Arkansas), Faebri Cosplay (from Arkansas), DCW Builds (from Arkansas), Cowabunga Factory, Timothy Lim (from Arkansas), Douglas Ernst, Princess Pineapple Cosplay.

  photo  Luna Miller of Bella Vista dressed as "Princess Peach" from "Mario" (from left), Ashley Smith of Bella Vista, dressed as "Lysander" from "Pokemon" and Allister Reed of Gravette dressed as "Guzma" from "Pokemon" explore the NWA Comic Con, Sunday, August 8, 2021 at the Rogers Convention Center in Rogers. Cosplayers dressed in their favorite comic book and anime characters in this two-day event featuring product vendors and guest and artist panels. Check out nwaonline.com/210809Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)
  

Print Headline: NWA Comic Con Returns To Rogers This Weekend

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT