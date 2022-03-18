NWA Comic Con Returns To Rogers This Weekend

FAQ

NWA Comic Con

WHAT -- NWA Comic Con will bring together a diverse list of guests, vendors, artists and fan groups in a family-friendly environment.

WHEN -- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

WHERE -- Embassy Suites Northwest Arkansas, Rogers Convention Center, 3303 Pinnacle Hills Parkway in Rogers

COST --$30 per day, $50 for the weekend; kids 10 and younger free with paid adult (limit two kids per adult paid ticket)

INFO -- www.nwacomiccon.com, acebook.com/NWAcomiccon/

FYI -- Guests include Michael Rosenbaum, Doug Jones, Judith Hoag, Kate Flannery, Catherine Sutherland, Karan Ashley, Gianni Decenzo, Annalisa Cochrane, Tobias Jelinik, Larry Bagby, Tamara Glynn (from Arkansas), Justin Cook (from Arkansas), Clifford Chapin, Kristen McGuire, Ted DiBiase, Booker T, Clay Adams (from Arkansas), Faebri Cosplay (from Arkansas), DCW Builds (from Arkansas), Cowabunga Factory, Timothy Lim (from Arkansas), Douglas Ernst, Princess Pineapple Cosplay.