BASKETBALL

WNBA star remains jailed

Russian media reported that the detention of WNBA star Brittney Griner was extended until May 19, a development that could see the two-time Olympic champion being held for at least three months before her case is resolved. The case of the 31-year-old Griner, one of the most recognizable players in women's basketball, comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Moscow over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Griner was detained at a Moscow airport, reportedly in mid-February, after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges allegedly containing oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The U.S. Embassy in Moscow did not immediately return calls from The Associated Press seeking comment.

FOOTBALL

Raiders land WR Adams

The Las Vegas Raiders have made a blockbuster move to keep up in the AFC West, acquiring All-Pro receiver Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers. A person familiar with the move said Thursday the Raiders are sending the No. 22 overall pick in the April draft and additional compensation to the Packers to reunite Adams with his college quarterback, Derek Carr. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn't been announced. NFL Network reported that Adams has agreed to a new five-year deal with the Raiders that will pay him $141.25 million in the richest deal ever for a wide receiver. Carr has a strong history with Adams, playing two seasons together in college at Fresno State. In their final year together in 2013, Adams had 131 catches for 1,719 yards and 24 TDs.

Cowboys release OL Collins

The Dallas Cowboys released right tackle La'el Collins on Thursday in the second cost-cutting move involving one of their starters on offense. Collins is being designated as a post-June 1 cut to save more money under the salary cap this year. Dallas gets $10 million in cap space this season. The release of the 29-year-old Collins comes five days after the Cowboys traded receiver Amari Cooper to Cleveland for cap relief. Dallas is moving on from three offensive starters after not re-signing left guard Connor Williams, who is headed to Miami. Collins became a starter during his rookie season in 2015 after signing with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent. The former LSU player was expected to be a high pick, but his name surfaced just before the draft in the police investigation of a woman's death. Collins was quickly cleared.

QB Mayfield requests trade

Baker Mayfield wants out of Cleveland immediately. The Browns aren't willing to let him go just yet. And once again, a team with endless quarterback issues is dealing with another major mess. Mayfield requested to be traded by the Browns on Thursday after the team failed in its pursuit of controversial Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson, two people familiar with the discussions told The Associated Press on Thursday. Mayfield asked to be dealt shortly after the Browns were told by Watson and his representatives that the three-time Pro Bowler wasn't waiving his no-trade clause to come to Cleveland, said the people who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation. The team, in turn, denied Mayfield's demand, said one person with knowledge of the Browns' decision.

Bills cut WR Beasley

Cole Beasley can forget trying to negotiate a trade out of Buffalo now that he's a free agent after being cut by the Bills on Thursday. The Bills made the move to cut their top slot receiver to free up salary cap space a day after making a huge splash in free agency by signing two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Von Miller to a six-year contract. Beasley's tenure in Buffalo was already in question with his release coming two weeks after the Bills granted the 10th-year player permission to negotiate a trade. Beasley had one year left on a four-year contract he signed with Buffalo as one of the team's key free-agent additions in 2019 after spending his first seven seasons in Dallas.

GOLF

Four share Valspar lead

Sam Burns prefers to look at what's next instead of what happened, and that was a big part in how he responded for a 7-under 64 and a share of the lead Thursday in the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Fla., his first time as defending champion. Twice after taking bogey, he took aim at the flag on tough par 3s and make short birdie putts. That featured an 8-iron to 2 feet on the par-3 17th and a 15-foot birdie putt on the final hole at Innisbrook. Burns shared the lead with past champion Adam Hadwin, the well-traveled David Lipsky and Jhonattan Vegas, who had a bounce-back of his own variety. Burns was closing in on the lead set earlier in the day by Vegas when his bunker shot from right of the 16th green came out soft and he missed the 10-foot par. He followed birdie-birdie. Former University of Arkansas golfer Andrew Landry turned in a 3-under 68. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) posted an even-par round of 71 and Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) shot a 3-over 74.