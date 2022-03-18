100 years ago

March 18, 1922

JONESBORO -- The general merchandise store of S. W. Nutt & Co. of Sedgwick, including the building and stock, was destroyed by fire last night. The flames started in the outside of the building, showing the fire to have been the work of an incendiary, it is said. The loss was $5,000, partly covered by insurance. There is no clue to the alleged firebug.

50 years ago

March 18, 1972

• Mrs. Laura Lee Brumley, 34, whose address was listed as the Grady Manning Hotel, was arrested Friday by deputy United States marshals and charged with aiding a federal prisoner in an escape attempt at the Pulaski County jail. Marshal Lynn A. Davis said Mrs. Brumley was charged with smuggling hacksaw blades to a federal prisoner who was being housed at the jail. ... They said the prisoner sawed two bars of his cell and placed them back in their original opposition using soap as an adhesive to escape detection.

25 years ago

March 18, 1997

HUNTSVILLE -- A fight over a ruined cassette tape apparently led to the fatal shooting of a mother of two Saturday in Madison County. Anna Marie Rundall, 28, of Kingston was shot about 7:40 p.m. as she drove away from a party at a house east of Kingston. Randall A Sisco, 34, the resident of the house, was arrested after a short standoff with police and has been charged with first-degree murder, Madison County Sheriff Ralph Baker said Monday. Sisco allegedly fired four rounds from a high-powered shotgun at Rundall's car as she and six others -- including her two young boys -- left Sisco's house. ... They had driven about 100 yards when Sisco allegedly opened fire from the edge of the road. One pellet went through the rear windshield of Rundall's car and then the base of her neck, killing her, Baker said. Her car lurched into a ditch, but none of her passengers were hurt. ... Sisco was arrested after a brief standoff with officers in which no shots were fired. Police confiscated several guns from Sisco's house, Baker said.

10 years ago

March 18, 2012

CONWAY -- The University of Central Arkansas Board of Trustees authorized the administration during a teleconference to proceed with bid requests for the construction of an amphitheater. The 200-seat amphitheater will be between the Student Center and Ida Waldran Auditorium. UCA officials plan to have the project completed by the opening of the fall semester. The design includes an elevated grass area, three brick columns, cast-concrete seating and landscaping. ... The amphitheater project is a part of the Think Big! Project, a Student Government Association initiative that allows students, faculty and staff to submit proposals that would benefit the UCA community. The administration will come back to the board for approval of the bid.