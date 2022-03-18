Pine Bluff Area Church News beginning March 18





AMOS CHAPEL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1307 W. 16th Ave., will celebrate the birthday of the pastor, the Rev. Robert Willis Jr., at 11 a.m. Sunday during worship services. The sermon will be by Bishop Hank Wilkins IV of Living Grace Church of Pine Bluff. Those giving special tributes will include the Rev. Leon Williams Jr. of True Vine E Missionary Baptist Church; a minister, Chris Warrior; and Bethany Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Everyone is invited to attend.

HOUSE OF BREAD DELIVERANCE CHURCH, 500 S. Main St., will open its food pantry Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon or until all the food boxes are gone. Everyone is required to wear a mask. Only one box per household will be given away on a first come, first served basis, according to a news release. All clients must fill out new intake forms for 2022. Everyone must bring proof of address (utility bills and driver's license). Participants won't get a box if they don't have the information required.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will host its Kingdom Building program at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 27. The speaker will be Margie Rouse. The community is invited to attend. New Community still practices social distancing and has masks available. Hand sanitizer stations are located at the front doors. Also, New Community holds services at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sundays. The pastor/apostle is Patrick Lockett.

SUMMIT BAPTIST CHURCH, 901 Ridgway Road, will host the Summit Soundz Celebration Band in a spring concert at 6 p.m. March 26. The program will include the American classic: "Shenandoah" as well as the Dixieland arrangement of "Just A Closer Walk With Thee," according to a news release. "The program has many different styles of American composed music," said Lewis Hinkle, Summit's worship pastor. "Plan to attend and bring your family and friends! You will enjoy the 'Americana' theme." The concert is free to the public but a freewill offering will be accepted to help establish a scholarship fund to help students pay for summer band camps and private lessons.

FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 200 W. Sixth Ave., will host the Ozark Mission Project, a non-profit ministry of the United Methodist Church, the week of July 17-22. OMP plans to do free minor home repairs for residents within a 30-mile radius of the church. OMP focuses on accessibility and beautification projects like painting, minor home repairs, yard work, and constructing wheelchair ramps, steps, and handrails, according to a news release. Residents who need minor home repairs should complete a Neighbor Application found at www.ozarkmissionproject.org . All completed applications should be scanned and emailed to kanderson@ozarkmissionproject.org or mailed to Ozark Mission Project, P.O. Box 26525, Little Rock, AR, 72221, before May 1.

