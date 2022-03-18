Plant sale to return in April after hiatus

The annual Home & Garden Show and Plant Sale in Pine Bluff will be live again after being canceled for two years.

The show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 8-9 at He-stand Stadium. Admission is free, according to a news release.

Jefferson County Master Gardeners, the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service and the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Clean and Beautiful Commission will host the event.

There will be speakers, how-to sessions, vendors and a live plant sale. There will also be three raffles for two quilts and a handmade beehive.

Sponsors were pleased to announce the first home and garden show in three years. After holding the show continuously for more than 30 years, it was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to covid-19 restrictions, a spokesman said in the release.

“Now, we are raring to get back ‘On the Road Again’ in 2022 with garden seminars, water conservation presentations, the Plant Doctor, raffles, plant sales, exhibitors, and vendors,” according to the release.

This show has been the major fundraiser for Master Gardeners to provide fresh produce from the Demonstration Garden located at 500 S. Idaho St., across the street from the Cooperative Extension Office. Now they have added a hoop house to grow starter garden plants, houseplants and herbs to sell at the plant sale.

Throughout 2021, the Master Gardeners worked more than 2,700 sanctioned volunteer hours, at the Demonstration Garden, Enchanted Land of Lights and Legends, the Southeast Arkansas District Fair, CASA, the herb garden, the hoop house and plant sales, continuing education sessions, and many other projects.

At an estimated value of $28.54 per hour, volunteers contributed nearly $80,000 worth of labor in 2021, according to the release. “Despite an early hard freeze where some crops were lost, we still managed to donate over 8,000 pounds of fresh produce to Neighbor to Neighbor, the Salvation Army, and others during the year, providing a massive amount of support for the community.” Space is available for exhibitors to rent to show off their wares April 8-9 at the Home & Garden Show and Plant Sale. For additional information on sponsorships and vendor applications, interested people may call (870) 540-7521, send an email to JCMGShow2022@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page, Master Gardeners of Jefferson Co. AR.

Master Gardeners Miriam Lester and Ken Smith are starting seedlings for the Home & Garden Show and Plant Sale scheduled April 8-9. (Special to The Commercial)





