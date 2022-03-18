PREP SOFTBALL: Schenkel powers Bentonville past FS Southside

BENTONVILLE -- Savanna Schenkel went 3-for-3 with a two-run homer, and the Bentonville Lady Tigers run-ruled Fort Smith Southside 12-1 in six innings Thursday evening at the Tiger Athletic Complex.

Bentonville tallied 13 hits and scored at least one run in every inning except the second. Southside was able to minimize the Lady Tigers' damage until a five-run sixth inning ultimately shut the door.

"Anytime you can get a conference win you're pleased," Bentonville Coach Kent Early said. "It was a little bit of a struggle there for a bit, because she (Southside pitcher Robinson Reese) kept us off balance a lot. I thought she did a good job pitching, and they made some good plays behind her defensively. They really did a good job, but our kids just battled and got the job done."

Schenkel's two-run shot in the sixth inning was her third hit of the game, finishing her perfect performance at the plate. Kasey Wood went 2-for-3 for Bentonville with 3 RBIs.

Wood got the start for the Lady Tigers in the circle. The University of Arkansas commit went the distance, pitching six innings. She allowed one run on 5 hits, striking out 7 Lady Maverick batters.

"I thought she did really good," Early said. "She gave up a few hits, but it was just one of those games where they were able to hit it where we weren't. Kasey stuck with it though and we made some good plays behind her to get the job done."

Early was quick to commend Southside, saying Reese did a nice job in the circle, but also credited his team for staying the course.

"I thought they did an excellent job coming out and trying to execute their game plan," he said. "In the end we just had a little more and were able to get things done. We finally caught up to her in the sixth inning.

"They competed the whole game. We know we have 21 outs, and we always want the other team to have 21 tough outs to make. That's our challenge to our kids."

Reese also led the way for Southside at the plate. She drove in the Lady Mavericks' lone run on double to left field, going 2-for-2 for the game.

Southside will travel to Mountain Home for a nonconference matchup today, while Bentonville will visit Pea Ridge in the Ozarks Classic at 6 p.m. today.