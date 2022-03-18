Prep Sports Roundup

PREP SOFTBALL

Bentonville West 16, Springdale 0

Olivia Nickson fired a 1-hitter to lead the unbeaten Lady Wolverines to a shutout win in 6A-West action.

Nickson struck out 8 and walked 1 in a 67-pitch gem.

Stephanie Crittenden had a monster game at the plate for West, going 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs and 5 RBIs. Laynee Tapp was also a force at the dish with a homer and 3 RBIs.

Ciera Cravens also did damage at the plate, going 3-for-3 with all 3 hits doubles for West (5-0, 2-0)

Hadley James had a double for Springdale (3-5, 0-2).

Rogers 17, Fayetteville 0

Kadence Janney pitched a no-hitter and struck out 9 as the Lady Mounties rolled to a shutout win in 6A-West action.

Janney walked 2 batters in the four-inning win, throwing just 55 pitches.

Kylee Ward homered and drove in 4 runs for Rogers (5-0, 2-0) and Dahana Toumala also belted a dinger. Talyn Jackson and Sydney Smith each drove in a pair of runs. Sydney Crouthers and Mak Fithian each had 2 hits.

Rogers Heritage 9, Springdale Har-Ber 3

Kelsey Camp bashed a pair of doubles and drove in 2 runs to lead the Lady War Eagles to a 6A-West win.

Heritage (6-3, 2-0) took control of the game by scoring 7 of its 9 runs in the later innings.

Anna Lee, Emily Carpenter, Natalee McCarty and Ava Defrates all had multiple hits for the Lady War Eagles.

Zyria Palmer was 2-for-4 for Har-Ber (1-6, 0-2) and Anniston Reith had a double.

PREP SOCCER

BOYS

Springdale Har-Ber 3, Rogers Heritage 2

Springdale Har-Ber received goals from Christian Ramirez, Jose Vicen Marioni, and Johnathan Ruvalcaba in its win over Rogers Heritage.