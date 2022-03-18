Razorbacks beat Kentucky in SEC baseball opener

FAYETTEVILLE — Connor Noland threw 6 1/3 strong innings, Robert Moore had 3 RBI hits and fourth-ranked Arkansas defeated Kentucky 6-2 on Friday night in a chilly SEC opener at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Razorbacks (14-3, 1-0 SEC) won their ninth consecutive game — all at home — and handed the Wildcats (14-5, 0-1) their second straight loss. The teams are scheduled to play the second game of their three-game series Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Arkansas scored three runs in the third inning to take a 4-1 lead after Kentucky tied the game in the top of the inning. Jalen Battles’ sacrifice fly to right field scored Chris Lanzilli, who led off with a single, and Zack Gregory’s two-out, two-run double to right field scored Moore and Braydon Webb.

All three runs in the inning were unearned due to a pair of Kentucky errors that allowed Moore and Webb to reach base. The Razorbacks’ first four runs against right-handed starter Cole Stupp were unearned. The Wildcats committed three errors.

Stupp allowed 5 runs — but just 1 earned — on 8 hits, 1 walk and 1 hit batter in 4 innings and suffered his first loss. He threw 92 pitches, including 35 in the first when Arkansas loaded the bases with no outs.

Moore’s one-out single scored Cayden Wallace to give the Razorbacks a 1-0 lead, but Arkansas stranded three in the first when Brady Slavens struck out and Battles grounded out.

Kentucky tied the game with three consecutive two-out base runners in the top of the third. John Thrasher singled to shortstop, Ryan Ritter was hit by a pitch and Chase Estep singled up the middle.

It was the only run allowed by Noland, who allowed 6 hits and struck out 7 in a career-high 109 pitches. Noland hit two batters and did not walk a batter until the seventh, when he issued two walks.

Noland pitched with a base runner in six innings, but the Wildcats rarely seriously threatened against him. Thrasher doubled to lead off the fifth inning and went to third base with one out, but he was stranded there when Noland struck out Estep and Jacob Plastiak. Estep, the Wildcats’ two-hole hitter who extended his hitting streak to 17 games, entered with the SEC’s second-best batting average of .471 and went 1 for 5 with 2 strikeouts.

Ritter singled against Noland in the first inning, but was erased when Moore and Battles turned a second base-to-shortstop-to first base double play. Kentucky stranded runners on the corners in the fourth inning when catcher Alonzo Rubalcaba grounded out.

Evan Taylor inherited two on and one out in the top of the seventh. Estep popped up to the third baseman Wallace in foul ground and Plastiak struck out with a half-hearted swing at a 3-2 off-speed pitch.

The Wildcats stranded nine base runners.

Taylor retired all five hitters he faced in 1 2/3 innings. Kole Ramage allowed a two-out RBI double to Ritter in the ninth.

Arkansas went ahead 5-1 on Moore’s two-out RBI single in the fourth inning. That hit scored Michael Turner, who doubled to left-center field with one out.

Kentucky right hander Tyler Guilfoil struck out all six batters he faced for the Wildcats in the fifth and sixth innings, but was replaced by right hander Wyatt Hudepohl for the seventh. Moore pulled a 352-foot solo home run to right-center field against Hudepohl to put the Razorbacks ahead 6-1.

Moore, who entered with a .268 batting average, tied his season-high with three hits. He finished the game 3 for 4 with 3 RBI and 2 runs.

The Razorbacks out-hit the Wildcats 9-7, but struck out 14 times. The 7 hits were 1 above a season low for Kentucky, which entered the game with the nation’s 12th-best batting average of .324.