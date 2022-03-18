Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Enrike Zamora Jr., 26, of 611 Helena St. in Siloam Springs, was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Zamora was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Andrea Roper, 30, of 1829 W. Deane St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a correctional facility officer and criminal mischief. Roper was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Christopher Webb, 36, of 1703 N. Kaywood Lane in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, criminal use of a prohibited weapon and possession of firearm by certain persons. Webb was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.