Resident requests sign at Anderson intersection

ANDERSON, Mo. -- Noel Moore, a resident of Spring Street, approached the Anderson Board of Aldermen on Tuesday evening to discuss the intersection of Walnut and Cedar streets.

Moore said that on more than one occasion he has encountered motorists traveling westbound on Cedar who assume they have the right-of-way to continue onto Walnut.

Moore asked the council to consider appropriate signage in the area.

Public Works Director Ben Shoemaker said he was familiar with the intersection and suggested the fading traffic lines on the pavement be repainted.

The board assured Moore action would be taken.

Cara Sherman and Robert Cornell updated the board on the status of the Summer Ball Program. Cornell said there have been 265 sign-ups so far, creating 25 teams.

Sherman reported that $8,000 has been raised for the purchase of new scoreboards with $2,200 still needed.

Board member Don Hines asked City Clerk Andi Browning if the city could afford to cover the deficit to help expedite the process. Browning said there were sufficient funds remaining in the Summer Rec fund.

The board voted to transfer $4,000 from Summer Rec to Summer Ball.

"You've come a long way in just a few weeks," said board member Richard Cable.

Departmental Reports

Mayor Rusty Wilson reported on behalf of Police Chief Dave Abbott, saying that since the last meeting, the chief has ordered two new Tahoes that are expected to arrive in five weeks.

Shoemaker said he contacted the Missouri Rural Water Association to help him locate a leak and found an area that was losing more than 250,000 gallons of water each day. Shoemaker noted that the city is in need of a portable water meter. He provided a quote of $65.31 for a meter recommended by the association.

The council voted to approve the meter purchase with the contingency that Shoemaker not buy the equipment until near the end of the month.

Shoemaker also spoke about the city's red dump truck. He said the transmission was recently rebuilt again, but he would like to sell the vehicle and lease a replacement that is equipped with a snow plow and sand spreader.

The council voted to sell the dump truck.

In other business, the council:

• Heard that playground equipment for the ball field is scheduled to arrive mid-May and then recreational trail work will follow.

• Paid the quarterly worker's compensation payment of $8,582.25.

• Signed and approved bills in the amount of $191,107.10.