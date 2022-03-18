Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 1 p.m.

LEE'S LOCK Jilted Bride in the fourth

BEST BET Girls a Bullet in the fifth

LONG SHOT Lady Shaman in the third

THURSDAY'S RESULTS 4-9 (44.4%)

MEET 124-373 (33.2%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice***plenty to like

**things to like*educated guess

1 Purse $31,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $16,000

FORTUNA ADIUVAT** finished with energy in a third-place sprint, and she is taking a drop in class and has two-turn experience. BITTER VIXEN is dropping to the lowest price of her career for winning connections, and she has early speed and a two-turn pedigree. DUCHESS BUBBLES broke poorly in her only start at the meeting, but she is stretching out to her preferred distance and she is another taking a drop.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Fortuna AdiuvatContrerasLukas5-2

6 Bitter VixenCabreraMcPeek7-2

5 Duchess BubblesQuinonezMilligan3-1

4 Flirtatious SmileJordanMartin5-1

7 MilliganmikeandmeCanchariRiecken5-1

1 Little BurritoHiraldoMoysey6-1

2 Merlin's SisterBaileyRengstorf15-1

2 Purse $29,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $10,000

ITSY BITSY BETTY** contested a fast pace in a deceptive fourth-place finish, and she is taking a significant drop in price for top trainer Robertino Diodoro. FLASHY BIZ has had to overcome a sluggish start in consecutive third-place finishes, and she is adding blinkers for new and winning connections. FULLY AWARE has not raced in nearly two years, but she did win her career debut at Oaklawn and appears to be training well.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1a Itsy Bitsy BettyCohenDiodoro3-1

1 Flashy BizCohenDiodoro3-1

6 Fully AwareTorresHollendorfer5-2

4 Wicked StreetArrietaBaltas15-1

8 Simona's ChoiceQuinonezMilligan5-1

3 GrapevineGonzalezManley10-1

2 Lutescoot N BoogieRosarioAsmussen5-1

10 Pure SilkContrerasGreen8-1

5 Life of SaturdaysCabreraHawley10-1

7 UnherdofFrancoAnderson12-1

9 Caged BearCourtJackson15-1

3 Purse $32,000, 51/2 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $16,000

LADY SHAMAN** raced competitively in allowance races last summer at Lone Star, and she may be sitting on a top effort following a deceptively good fourth-place finish at a higher claiming price. HOPING FOR A RING crossed the wire only one position behind the top selection last month, and she did win a starter allowance sprint over this track in December. SAPPHIRE ROYALTY has better speed than the top two, and she is racing for high percentage trainer Diodoro for the first time.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Lady ShamanFrancoPotts5-1

3 Hoping for a RingHiraldoMcKnight7-2

4 Sapphire RoyaltyVazquezDiodoro5-2

1 Spurwink LaneTorresVillafranco4-1

2 Dont Float the IceCabreraFrazee3-1

6 My Boss LadyCohenVillafranco8-1

7 Beauty DayHarrMorse15-1

4 Purse $107,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

JILTED BRIDE**** owns two recent graded stake-placed finishes, and the class dropper has done most of her best running at Oaklawn. LAVENDER had a modest two-race winning streak snapped in a turf stake at Houston, but she is back on the main track and is the speed drawn closest to the rail. BEACH FLOWER is taking a slight jump in class following a second-place return to the races, and the veteran mare is an 11-time winner.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Jilted BrideRosarioAsmussen9-5

2 LavenderVazquezDavis5-2

4 Beach FlowerGonzalezRobertson4-1

5 Miss ImperialPereiraHollendorfer5-1

7 Blessed AgainFrancoChleborad10-1

6 Bobbin TailCabreraSmith8-1

1 TuckyourtaleandrunCourtLauer15-1

5 Purse $29,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250

GIRLS A BULLET**** has put four strong front-running races in succession, while earning Beyer figures that are consistently fastest in the field. Moreover, she is dropping to the lowest price of her career. SHACKLEFORD COUNTY was forwardly placed in a third-place return from a lengthy layoff, and she is switching from an apprentice to a winning veteran rider. HONEY PARADE is adding blinkers following a front-running second-place finish at this claiming price, and her connections have been going well over the past month.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Girls a BulletCohenDiodoro2-1

3 Shackleford CountyCourtDurham6-1

9 Honey ParadeCabreraBroberg5-2

8 FlatoutandfoxyFrancoMartin4-1

1 FancifiedArrietaContreras10-1

2 Could YouGonzalezMason12-1

4 CourtlyGarciaPuhl8-1

5 Mary AliceHiraldoMilligan12-1

6 Hit It TwiceHarrPuhich15-1

10 Lady MagnaVazquezJansen20-1

6 Purse $106,000, 6 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

ONE WAY OR ANOTHER*** broke sharply and never looked back in a clear wire-to-wire debut victory, and she recorded a nice subsequent work and may be too quick for these. AFLEET SKY had a troubled trip when beaten five lengths in a deeper and more talented field last month. ONE TEN STADIUM has been consistently competitive in a three-race career, and he is especially capable over a fast track.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 One Way Or AnotherHiraldoMorse2-1

8 Afleet SkyTorresMilligan5-1

1 One Ten StadiumCabreraMoquett3-1

2 Peace DogCanchariWitt8-1

6 Where's RandyRosarioMorse4-1

4 OjitosChavesSilva10-1

5 KinfolkJordanMoquett10-1

3 OneighthundredcashGonzalezMason15-1

7 Purse $48,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $50,000

TIZ RYE TIME** raced well at a higher level in Kentucky and New York last season, and he ships from Gulfstream fit and is racing for winning trainer Chris Hartman for the first time. CALIBRATE was beaten only three lengths in an allowance race Feb. 26, and he is a major threat dropping into a conditioned claiming race. JAY VEE BEE doesn't win often, but he is often in the money, while typically competing against better.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Tiz Rye TimeArrietaHartman7-2

2 CalibrateRosarioAsmussen3-1

9 Jay Vee BeeGerouxVan Berg4-1

5 Motion PictureCohenDiodoro5-1

1 Amongst FriendsVazquezMatthews6-1

8 BeachwalkerTorresBroberg8-1

10 River RedemptionFrancoGarcia8-1

4 Mine Own StarHiraldoContreras8-1

7 Pure RocketCabreraGarcia12-1

6 Galactic EmpireContrerasLukas15-1

8 Purse $107,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

HARVARD*** finished a close second behind a razor-sharp winner in his return from vacation, and he has speed and likely wins with any kind of improvement. CADDO RIVER crossed the wire one position behind the top selection, while being bet at a lower price, and he was the runner-up in the 2021 Arkansas Derby. ALLEGE was a game winner at a similar condition in January, and he has competitive Beyer figures and a top team.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 HarvardArrietaBrisset3-1

5 Caddo RiverSantanaCox4-1

3 AllegeRosarioAsmussen6-1

2 Fan ClubGerouxCox7-2

8 You're to BlameGonzalezAtras8-1

4 WayakinVazquezMaker6-1

1 Game Day PlayFrancoDiodoro8-1

6 RamCabreraLukas12-1

9 SalowTorresBrennan15-1

9 Purse $31,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $20,000

UNCLE MO'S CAT*** defeated $30,000 maidens by five widening lengths, and the race has turned out to be a productive one. KNIEVEL easily defeated bottom level maiden claimers by nearly eight lengths, and the improving 5-year-old is a late-running threat. FAY DAN has done his best running around two turns, and he may be overlooked following a dull sprint.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 Uncle Mo's CatFrancoPotts3-1

4 KnievelTorresBroberg7-2

3 Fay DanHiraldoMcKnight8-1

1 Strike a BeatCabreraBroberg10-1

2 JunesandraQuinonezVon Hemel4-1

6 Chase TrackerArrietaGarcia5-1

9 Southern RagsCourtJackson8-1

10 Mo BettaHarrWarpool15-1

7 Seaside BoyVazquezMartin15-1

5 Alpine GhostCanchariHaran20-1