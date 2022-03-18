Riverdale 10 fundraiserf or Ukraine

Riverdale 10 is among the theaters around the country opening Ukrainian director Oles Sanin's 2014 film "The Guide" today as a fundraiser for the war-ravaged country. Riverdale owner Matt Smith says all box office receipts will go to a special Ukraine Relief Fund being managed by Human & Civil Rights Organizations of America.

Sanin is currently locked down in Kyiv, but he recorded an introduction to run before the film which was Ukraine's entry for Best Foreign Language Film at the 87th Academy Awards. It didn't earn a nomination, however.

"My Ukraine is on fire as I speak," Sanin says in the video. "My job is to tell people of dignity and honor, of freedom, of the best human virtues. I show them the beauty of the world ... I show that war is evil, aggression is evil, hatred is evil. I made that point in my historical movies I told of the history of the human spirit."

"The Guide" is an emotionally nationalistic piece set in the '30s, in a period Ukrainians remember as the "Holodomor" against the backdrop of Stalin's repression of the "klulaks" (wealthy farmers) which caused famines resulting in the starvation deaths of millions of Ukrainians. The main character is a 10-year-old American boy, Peter, who witnesses the murder of his father -- an engineer attempting to pass information onto a British journal to relay the truth of Stalin's to a British journalist in Moscow -- by Soviet secret police. Peter flees to the countryside, where he befriends a blind folk musician, a wandering kobzar whose spiritual songs are banned by the Soviets.

"The Guide" was well recieved when it was released in its home country; the Hollywood Reporter said that, as the kobzar Ivan, Stanislav Boklan exudes "a rugged, craggy toughness that recalls some of Rutger Hauer's recent roles. Not so much a hobo with a shotgun, more vagabond with a bandura."

"The Guide" won the Best Actor (for Boklan) and Cinematography awards at the Odesa International Film Festival and was nominated for the grand prize at both the ­Odesa and Warsaw International Film Festivals.